PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Dirty Dining]
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for for Jan. 18.
Mariscos El Ray
830 W. Southern Ave
Mesa
4 violations
Among the violations:
Employee handling oysters with bare hands
Open water bottles in food prep area
New Silver Dragon
1739 W. Glendale Ave
Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
Employee's personal belongings around food
Toxic chemicals not labeled
Chicken and pork not date marked
------------------------------------------------------
Dean’s List - Perfect health inspection scores
Burger King
4979 W Ray Road
Chandler, 85226
Pizza by Napoli
3425 W. Thunderbird Road
Phoenix, 85023
Deno’s Pizza
14515 W. Grand Ave
Surprise, 85374
Subway
354 N. Country Club Drive
Mesa, 85201
House of Yang
13802 N. Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, 85254
Planet Smoothie Café
444 W. Main Street
Mesa, 85201
[APP USERS: Click here for map of recent Dirty Dining Dean's List restaurants]
