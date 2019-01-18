PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for for Jan. 18.

Mariscos El Ray

830 W. Southern Ave

Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

Employee handling oysters with bare hands

Open water bottles in food prep area

New Silver Dragon

1739 W. Glendale Ave

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Employee's personal belongings around food

Toxic chemicals not labeled

Chicken and pork not date marked

Dean’s List - Perfect health inspection scores

Burger King

4979 W Ray Road

Chandler, 85226

Pizza by Napoli

3425 W. Thunderbird Road

Phoenix, 85023

Deno’s Pizza

14515 W. Grand Ave

Surprise, 85374

Subway

354 N. Country Club Drive

Mesa, 85201

House of Yang

13802 N. Scottsdale Road

Scottsdale, 85254

Planet Smoothie Café

444 W. Main Street

Mesa, 85201

