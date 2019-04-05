PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
[APP USERS: Click here for a map of recent Dean's List Dirty Dining restaurants]
For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Dirty Dining]
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for April 5, 2019.
Aloft Hotel
4450 E. Washington Street
Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
Moldy scrambled eggs in the fridge
Turkey sausage not date marked
Zipps Sports Grill
4710 E. Warner Road
Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
Fish and lettuce out of temperature
No date mark on hot dogs
Bottle Blonde
7340 E. Indian Plaza
Scottsdale
4 violations
Among the violations:
Food debris on a slicer
Organic matter on a soda nozzle
Spinato’s Pizzeria
2108 E. Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe
4 violations
Among the violations:
Meatballs not kept at the proper temperature
Not enough sanitizer in the dishwasher
The Bevvy
4420 N. Saddlebag Trail
Scottsdale
8 violations
Among the violations:
Employee left restroom then didn’t wash hands
Cooked chicken out of temperature
Organic growth in ice machine
---------------------------------------------------
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Ajo Al’s Mexican Café
6990 E. Shea Blvd
Scottsdale, 85254
Burger King
4025 E. Bell Road
Phoenix, 85032
Taco Bell
885 W. Warner Road
Gilbert, 85233
Mesa East Bowl
9260 E. Broadway Road
Mesa, 85208
Venice Pizza
4645 W. Maryland Ave
Glendale, 85301
Streets of NY
9249 W. Union Hills Drive
Peoria, 85382
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.