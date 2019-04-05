PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

[APP USERS: Click here for a map of recent Dean's List Dirty Dining restaurants]

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Dirty Dining]

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for April 5, 2019.

Aloft Hotel

4450 E. Washington Street

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Moldy scrambled eggs in the fridge

Turkey sausage not date marked

Zipps Sports Grill

4710 E. Warner Road

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Fish and lettuce out of temperature

No date mark on hot dogs

Bottle Blonde

7340 E. Indian Plaza

Scottsdale

4 violations

Among the violations:

Food debris on a slicer

Organic matter on a soda nozzle

Spinato’s Pizzeria

2108 E. Rio Salado Pkwy

Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:

Meatballs not kept at the proper temperature

Not enough sanitizer in the dishwasher

The Bevvy

4420 N. Saddlebag Trail

Scottsdale

8 violations

Among the violations:

Employee left restroom then didn’t wash hands

Cooked chicken out of temperature

Organic growth in ice machine

---------------------------------------------------

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Ajo Al’s Mexican Café

6990 E. Shea Blvd

Scottsdale, 85254

Burger King

4025 E. Bell Road

Phoenix, 85032

Taco Bell

885 W. Warner Road

Gilbert, 85233

Mesa East Bowl

9260 E. Broadway Road

Mesa, 85208

Venice Pizza

4645 W. Maryland Ave

Glendale, 85301

Streets of NY

9249 W. Union Hills Drive

Peoria, 85382

Jason Barry is best known for his Dirty Dining Report which airs Fridays at 6:30 p.m. on CBS 5.  He is also the storyteller behind CBS 5's Pay It Forward which airs every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
 
 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Jason Barry is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports highlighting local restaurants with major health code violations.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.