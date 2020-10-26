COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cottonwood police arrested the executive director of the Verde Valley Homeless Coalition, 48-year-old Matthew Ryan Martin, Friday after more than a month of investigating discrepancies in the coalitions financial statements.
According to a press release from Cottonwood police, the coalition reported the discrepancies to police at the beginning of September. They believed that there was an employee stealing money from them.
The employee they suspected was placed on administrative leave while police conducted their investigation.
The investigation found that Marin embezzled around $14,000 between July and August of 2020. According to the press release, Martin used a debit card for the Verde Valley Homeless Coalition that he was given for business purposed and withdrew money. The withdrawals started off small but in August, he withdrew $12,000.
Martin has been charged with fraudulent schemes & artifices, theft and fraudulent use of a credit card. He booked into Yavapai County Detention Center.