PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The director of the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) is stepping down.
Michael Trailor's last day will be Friday, Oct. 18, according to a news release from the office of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.
“I’m grateful to Director Trailor for stepping up more than two years ago and serving in this important role,” said Governor Ducey. “Director Trailor has brought passion and purpose to serving our most vulnerable citizens. His experience in housing and addressing homelessness, coupled with his relationships throughout state government, will continue to be an asset to our state in his new role."
Dr. Cara Christ, the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, will serve as interim director for the agency, and will also lead a national search for a new director at DES.
"Dr. Christ is a proven leader within state government, and I’m grateful for her continued dedicated service to this administration and the people of Arizona," said Ducey. "Her leadership and expertise will serve the employees of DES, and its clients, well during this transition.”
No reason was given for Trailor's departure.
Trailor was appointed by Gov. Ducey in May 2017 as the Director of the Arizona Department of Economic Security. Prior to his appointment to DES, Michael served for 8 years as the Director of the Arizona Department of Housing, where he was originally appointed by Governor Jan Brewer in 2009, and re-appointed by Governor Ducey in 2015.