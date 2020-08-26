PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A dire warning from the Social Security Administrator chief actuary states if there is a permanent elimination of the payroll tax with funding to replace it, Social Security benefits will go bankrupt by 2023.

President Donald Trump has already said he plans to eliminate the payroll tax permanently if he is re-elected this November. He already signed an executive order for a "payroll tax holiday" that starts Sept. 1.

In Arizona, there are nearly 1.4 million people who receive these benefits. Nationwide, there are 69 million people who receive the benefits. Phoenician Saundra Cole said if her benefits were to go away, it would put a major strain on her entire family.

"The whole family unit is going to probably fall apart," she said. "That's what's, you know, this is why it's been a safety net to keep seniors out of poverty, Social Security and it's been successful."

Social Security has been around for 85 years, and according to the agency's website, it is one of the "most successful anti-poverty programs in our nation's history."

The SSA Chief Actuary Stephen Goss sent a letter to congressional senators explaining what a hypothetical outcome would look like, adding if there are not any additional funding sources in place, benefit funding will dry up. In the letter, it is focused on any potential legislation introduced after Jan. 1.

In the president's executive order that goes into effect Sept. 1, his goal is to give workers a 6% break to help during the pandemic. Although it's being called a "tax holiday," it's actually a tax deferment, which means money will eventually have to be paid back.

States have different laws in place, which could also impact what would happen during a "payroll tax holiday" – here is a look at Arizona's withholding tax laws on the Arizona Department of Revenue's website.

One of the biggest concerns for some Arizonans is if Social Security benefits go bankrupt, it could have a potentially major impact on the state economy.

"If you take away our resources and our children can't support us, you're going to have to pay for our maintenance through public assistance or some other resource," Mesa resident Roman Ulman said. "Not unless you want to just kick all those seniors to the curb and have them die."

The full letter is below.