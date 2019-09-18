PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- If you've been hoping to try some new restaurants around the Valley, now's your chance!
The 2019 Fall Arizona Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, Sept. 20 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 29.
[RELATED: Fall AZ Restaurant Week is coming! Check out the 100+ restaurants taking part]
During these 10 days, diners can take advantage of three-course meals and prix-fixe menus for just $33 or $44 at participating restaurants throughout the state.
The event gives folks a chance to try a brand new eatery or sample special menus at favorite dining spots.
[RELATED: Make those reservations! Arizona Spring Restaurant Week now underway]
No tickets are necessary, but you will want to make reservations because the restaurants fill up quickly.
Arizona Restaurant Week was created to make Arizona one of the top culinary destinations in the nation by increasing awareness about dining opportunities. It also stimulates business and revenue for local restaurants.
"Consumer demand for restaurants in Arizona has been the highest it's ever been, and that's why we see such support each year during both Spring and Fall Restaurant Week," says Arizona Restaurant Association president and CEO Steve Chucri.
Arizona Restaurant Week is a twice-a-year opportunity -- including Spring Arizona Restaurant Week takes place in May -- for local foodies to indulge in some of the state's finest menus and discover hidden local gems.
The 10-day tasting tour also gives Arizona chefs a chance to showcase their culinary creativity beyond their regular menu offerings.
For a list of participating restaurants, visit arizonarestaurantweek.com.