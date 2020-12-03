VALLEYWIDE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Although things are going to look different this year, it's still the most wonderful time of the year to take photos with Santa! This time-honored tradition provides parents with precious keepsakes every holiday season.
However, reservations, social distance and contactless experiences will be what to expect this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We scouted around the Valley for some great places still offering a photo of your kids with Jolly Old Saint Nick in a safe environment.
Valley Malls
Valley malls are great places to take photos with Santa and many will be implementing new guidelines and COVID-19 policies this year to help keep Santa and guests safe. Every mall has its exclusive location, hours, and scheduling, so call or visit the mall website before you go.
Here are some of the local malls that feature photos with Santa: (click on links for details, hours, and to schedule your photo shoot)
- Chandler Fashion Center
- SanTan Village
- Arizona Mills Mall
- Paradise Valley Mall
- Scottsdale Fashion Square
Westgate Entertainment District - Glendale
This year, Westgate Entertainment District is welcome guests to take pictures with Santa virtually! Guests are invited to step up to their holiday house on select dates to share their Christmas wishes and lists and safely enjoy screen time with Santa. People are asked to make an appointment online, and to arrive 15 minutes before your scheduled time. Walk-ups are welcome as well under a first come, first served basis. More information can be found here.
Shops at Norterra - Phoenix
The Shops at Norterra is hosting a Connect with the Claus virtual visit this year. Their holiday house will be open on select dates, with required appointments online.
Kierland Commons - Scottsdale
Santa will be available for photos and visits starting at his winter home, located in Center Plaza on Dec. 4. A visit with Santa is always free and available without a reservation as social distancing requirements allow. Check here for details.
McCormick Stillman Railroad Park - Scottsdale
Unfortunately, Santa will be taking the year off this year from McCormick Stillman Railroad Park, but the park is still offering it's holiday light show. For more information on Holiday Lights, click here.