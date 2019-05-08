PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sure, you COULD wake up early to enjoy the outdoors but even then, it’s still at least 90 degrees. That’s why it’s better to stay indoors during the summer where it’s cool and you don’t have worry about getting a sunburn.
Below are some spots you and the family can enjoy during those hot summer months.
Makutu’s Island
Kids love to let loose on playgrounds but when the metal and plastic slides are too hot, it’s time to take it indoors to Makutu’s Island in Chandler. The multi-level indoor playground with “tunnels and slides at every turn” includes a 35-foot slide. There are separate rooms for parents and toddlers along with a spot to eat the basics like mac and cheese and pizza. For video game lovers, there’s an arcade room. Children cost $14 plus tax and one adult per child is free. Play areas are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Website: makutusisland.com
Location: 6919 W. Ray Road
Uptown Farmers Market
Farmers markets are great ways to buy fresh and local produce but it can be a brutal task during the desert summer. Uptown Farmers Market has 70 out of 100 vendors move inside North Phoenix Baptist Church so customers can enjoy shopping while staying cool. It was ranked as one of the top farmers markets in the nation to visit. It’s every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Website: uptownmarketaz.com
Location: 5757 N. Central Avenue
Tilt Studio
Think of Tilt Studio as an arcade on steroids. Located in Tempe, the two-story 40,000 square foot facility features more than 150 classic and modern interactive video and redemption prize games. The place is good for adults, kids and groups.
Website: tiltstudio.com/locations/tempe-az/
Location: 5000 Arizona Mills Circle, Suite #669
DeSoto Central Market
A lot of these places are for the active and those with kids. DeSoto Central Market is a place to relax, maybe take a break from running around and enjoy some good food and/or drinks. There are six restaurants that range from a burger joint to an oyster place so there really is something for everybody. There is free Wi-Fi and free parking. There’s trivia on Tuesdays and Sip & Shop on Sundays, where people can enjoy drink specials while shopping for vintage items and clothing.
Website: desotocentralmarket.com/
Location: 915 N Central Avenue
Ice Den
A great way to cool down in the summer is to pretend it’s winter and hit the ice. Ice Den has two locations, one in Chandler and the other in Scottsdale. There are public skating sessions almost every day and pickup hockey games. For those who want to do more than just skate around the rink, there are skating classes. There’s also Friends & Family Night on certain Saturdays from 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Make sure to dress warmly since the facility is at 56 degrees. There’s also AZ Ice in Arcadia, Gilbert and Peoria.
Website: icedenchandler.com/
Heard Museum
Summer is a wonderful time to go a museum, especially with kids out of school. You can keep them inside a cool building while keeping the mind active during the summer months. There a bunch of museums to go to, such as i.d.e.a. Museum, Children’s Museum of Phoenix, Arizona Museum of Natural History, Phoenix Art Museum, Challenger Space Center and more. The Heard Museum stands out as it has one of the most special Native American collections and displays in the U.S. The museum’s 11 galleries feature authentic Native art.
Website: heard.org/
Location: 2301 N. Central Avenue
Arizona Science Center
Sure, the Arizona Science Center should be included in the museums but it is so much more than that. It features permanent interactive exhibits for kids as wells as a featured exhibit. This season’s special exhibit is A Mirror Maze: Numbers in Nature which allows visitors to explore nature's puzzles, patterns and mazes. It runs until Sept. 4. There’s also a theater and a planetarium. Kids and adults can spend hours at this place.
Website: azscience.org/
Location: 600 E. Washington Street
Under Par Indoor Golf
Who says you need to brave the summer heat in order to enjoy golf? Under Par in Tempe brings the golf experience inside and you don’t even have to walk those 18 holes. There are 12 simulator bays for customers that feature golf simulators for 21 different courses like Augusta and Pebble Beach. But just like regular golf, it’s not cheap. Hourly rates start at $20 an hour with 20-hour package for $340.
Website: underparindoorgolf.com/
Location: 1245 W Elliot Road Suite 111 (Costco Plaza)
AZ on the Rocks
If this list seems a little sports and competition heavy, well, it is. Just because it’s hot outside, doesn’t mean you can’t break a sweat and AZ on the Rocks is proof of that. Rock climbing is a full body workout and a great way to stay in shape. This spot in Scottsdale is the largest indoor rock climbing facility in Arizona so you’ll find the wall that’s right for you. There are summer camps and classes to get even better. If rock climbing isn’t your thing, there’s yoga and weight training. Day passes are $22.50 for kids and $25.75 for adults who need gear.
Website: azontherocks.com/
Location: 16447 N. 91st Street Suite 105
Arizona Cardinals Training Camp
Arizona Cardinals had a disappointing season in 2018 but are looking to bounce back this year with a new first-round quarterback. The Cardinals were in the High Country for training camp until 2015 and they have since been at University of Phoenix Stadium. The stadium has its roof closed and is air-conditioned. Kids and adults can watch the teams practice or the kids can just run around the stadium and throw the football. Best part? It’s free. Admission and parking! Camp starts in July.
Location: 1 Cardinals Dr, Glendale, AZ 85305
