PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - I watch movies for a living. Nothing beats seeing them on a big screen, specifically a Harkins theater screen. As you know, all theater chains across the country are now closed and people are turning to their television sets to keep them informed and entertained. If you’re looking for a distraction, and you’ve watched 'FROZEN 2' 80 times with your kids already, here are a few of my favorites:
FEEL GOOD FILMS: Who doesn’t need a pick-up up during this time of uncertainty?? Here are my picks:
5. Anything by Jonh Hughes: Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club…you name it. ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ is a great one to revisit with your kids. The film is about a high school student who makes the most out of his ’sick day’. Unike us, he IS allowed to leave the house, and he does, while trying to make sure the teachers at school don’t catch him playing hooky. This film also includes one of my favorite ‘movie quotes’, one that seems especially poignant given what we’re going through now: “Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
4. Elf: Not only is 'Elf' one of the best holiday films of all time, it’s on my list of feel-good films to watch. Comedian Will Ferrell plays Buddy, a human adopted by Santa’s elves. They end up raising him as one of their own. When Buddy finds out his biological dad lives in NYC, he sets out to meet him. Will Ferrell in an elf suit? Need I say more???
3. Lala Land: For at least a few seconds a few years ago, I actually thought my #3 pick WON Best Picture at the Oscars that year. I became a fan of writer/director Damien Chazelle with ‘Whiplash’ - which is NOT a feel GOOD film - but Arizona’s own Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling have something special in 'LaLa Land'. While I admittedly sobbed at the end of the film, the movie is a beautiful love story and a reminder that ultimately, we should be doing WHAT WE LOVE, ideally…WITH THE PEOPLE WE LOVE!
2. Forrest Gump: I will never forget when this film came out in 1994. I was SO invested in Forrest’s journey as he crossed paths with everyone from former President JFK to the President of China. Tom Hanks’s Forrest finds himself smack dab in the middle of some of the biggest events in U.S history—all the while being kind and never losing his childlike naivety. I just LOVE this film!
1. Love Actually: I have watched this film more times than I can count. The cast is one of the best in any movie ..ever! From Emma Thompson and Liam Neeson to Hugh Grant and Keira Knightly (I could go on and on), ‘Love Actually” is probably my favorite film of all time and a great reminder that, at the end of the day, we need each other!
OTHER FAVORITES
The Notebook: Larry Fitzgerald can cry watching this, get ready to grab the Tissues!!!!! Ryan Gosling cheats on Emma Stone with Rachel McAdams…but I’m okay with it!
When Harry Met Sally: Can men and women be friends???? You BET! but…chances are you may STILL fall in love. Revisit this 1994 classic with Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan!
Notting Hill: I’m biased because 1) I love England 2) I love movie junkets (and there’s one featured in this film) and 3) I love older Hugh Grant movies (See “Love Actually” note!)
27 Dresses: Always the bridesmaid, never the bride!??? You’ll have to watch this one to see if Katherine Heigl finally meets her match! Plus, I’ve been binging “Westworld”, so it’s nice to see a ‘normal’ James Marsden.
Love & Basketball: Just thought of this one! It was one of my favorites at the time and the soundtrack is STILL in my head!
A Star is Born: I was skeptical when I heard they were doing another one. Bradley Cooper is brilliant, Lady Gaga is spectacular, and Arizona gets several nice shout outs!!!! TISSUES NEEDED!!
Pride and Prejudice: Two words: Jane Austin. Okay, two more: Keira Knightley! Matthew McFayden (you’ll recognize him from HBO’s “Succession” is great as Mr. Darcy, who just can’t seem to get Elizabeth (Knightley ) to see how much he loves her. You SO root for him!
A Quiet Place: John Krasinski called this a ‘love letter’ to his kids. If you haven’t seen this movie, get ready! May be a little scary for kids (I think it’s PG-13) This film is about a family trying to survive in a world where you can NOT MAKE NOISE! That’s all I’ll say. The sequel was supposed to come out last week, but like many films, the release date has been postponed (TBD).
Captain Fantastic: Viggo Mortensen stars in this incredible film about a father who has to raise his six children on his own after their mom dies. They’ve been living in the wilderness and isolated from society. I Love this film and will make you re-think the way YOU might be parenting your own kids. It’s a story about love and connection and what matters in this world.
BY THE WAY, If you want to take your 'home viewing experience' to the next level, Harkins Theaters partnered with GrubHub and DoorDash to make their popcorn available for people to buy and have delivered!