SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation is now bringing back daily tours at Taliesin West, Wright's famed winter home, with new additions for spring.
Taliesin West, a recently designated UNESCO World Heritage Site, is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for tours, with the on-site Frank Lloyd Wright Store remaining open through 5 p.m. for shopping. The Foundation is continuing its COVID-19 safety precautions and advance reservations are required.
The new “Guided by Wright” tour provides visitors with a multi-sensory experience using recordings of Wright’s own voice and words.
"We are proud to welcome the community back to Taliesin West this season, and we are especially excited to share the impressive preservation work we recently completed. This was largely centered around what could be done to give visitors a better experience and understanding of Frank Lloyd Wright’s principles, and to demonstrate how they are still relevant and needed today, especially as we emerge from this pandemic," said Stuart Graff, CEO and President of the Foundation. "Our research allowed us to reconstruct and reinstall the elements necessary to make the already compelling architectural wonder even more authentic and accessible, demonstrating Wright’s ‘architecture for better living’ to our visitors to inspire them to live better and more beautiful lives."
Guests can also attend an outdoor event on April 3 featuring modern dance inspired by the connection between the Sonoran Desert and Wright’s architecture. CONDER/dance, an Arizona-based company, presents ten local choreographers in "Ten Tiny Dances" with two performance times, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., with an option to add on a 45-minute tour of Taliesin West with the first performance at 5 p.m.
To book a tour at Taliesin West go to FrankLloydWright.org.