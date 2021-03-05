SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Spring Training for Major League Baseball teams allowed players to get invaluable practice in warm locations, far away from the winters of their home cities.

Scottsdale became a Spring Training location for teams 65 years ago with a call to action by city officials. In the mid-1950s, city officials in Scottsdale decided they needed a baseball stadium to attract a Major League Baseball (MLB) team to call Scottsdale their Spring Training home.

The Scottsdale Baseball Club was organized to take on the task. The club held regular meetings at the Pink Pony, where they came up with a plan.

On June 20, 1955, construction began on the 3,000 seat stadium, and by October, it was finished. They held an exhibition game on November 20, 1955.

The stadium has played host to several MLB teams. The first team to call Scottsdale Stadium home was the Baltimore Orioles when they took to the field in March 1956. Arizona Governor Ernest McFarland threw out the first pitch. The venue was a hit with the local community. Off-season, local baseball leagues played on the same grass as the big leaguers.

Only three years later, in 1959, the Orioles departed, to be replaced by the Boston Red Sox, who would spend 6 years calling Scottsdale their Spring Training home. The Red Sox moved on, leaving the stadium without a home MLB club for the 1966 season. Then the Chicago Cubs took over occupancy and stayed until 1978. They were followed by the Oakland A's for three seasons. This brings us to the current occupants, the San Francisco Giants, who have called Scottsdale home since 1982.

The old stadium showed signs of age when the Giants moved in, and 10 years later, a new showcase venue was built in the same location. The new stadium's design was modeled after Baltimore's Camden Yards. It's known for its "old school charm" with intimate seating to bring fans closer to the game.

In 2019, the stadium got a $50 million renovation upgrading the clubhouse, adding shaded areas for fans, expanding the concourse, and other additions.

Seating Capacity

12,000 Total

3,688 Stadium Seats

4,500 Bleacher Seats

3,812 Berm Seats

Dimensions