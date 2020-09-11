PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The organizations 9/11 Day and World Central Kitchen, founded by chef José Andrés, teamed up Friday to purchase 700 meals from restaurants in the Phoenix metro area and deliver them to fire houses.

It's part of a national program that delivers around 35,000 meals on 9/11 from local restaurants to support first responders and frontline healthcare workers in 35 different cities.

The goal of the effort is to support independent restaurants amid the pandemic, while also giving first responders a boost on an otherwise tough day of the year.

"Being able to come and see them collect their meals and get excited about having a really good meal is so gratifying and so exciting that we get to do this," said volunteer Bryan Grobstein.

At Phoenix Fire Station 41, Joyride Tacos and Federal Pizza dropped off meals for the firefighters.

"To see this is humbling," said Phoenix Fire Captain Aaron Morgan. "It's nice to know that people out there still think about us."

Organizers tried to make sure that at least half of the restaurants they ordered from were minority-owned.

Some of the other restaurants that participated in Friday's deliveries included Tacos Chiwas and M'Ole in Scottsdale.

If you’d like to sponsor a meal for a first responder or healthcare worker, you can go here.