PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When the temperatures soar into the triple digits, there's nothing like taking a cool plunge into the pool.
Below is a list of five of the best public pools around town. Public pools are a great, easy and affordable way to splash into summer.
[MAP: 5 public pools, 5 water parks and 1 Arizona must-do experience!]
[WATCH: 5 cool public pools in the Valley]
1. Mesquite Groves Aquatic Center (Chandler)
This Chandler favorite boasts a family play pool, zero-depth entry, an interactive water feature with a 6-foot, 725-gallon “Big Blue Bucket,” two water slides, toddler slides, a lazy river with a bridge waterfall and inner tubes, a vortex whirlpool, water spray pad, eight-lane competition pool, two 1-meter diving boards, artificial grass area and shaded areas to relax. They also offer swim lessons, fitness programs and birthday parties.
Cost: $1 for ages 17 and younger; $2.25 for ages 18-54; $1.25 for those 55 and older. Season passes (Chandler residents only) for a family of 4 runs $112. Additional family members are $15 each.
Address: 5901 S. Hillcrest Drive, Chandler
Phone: 480-782-2635
2. Kiwanis Wave Pool (Tempe)
This indoor wave pool is a great alternative to pricier water parks. You can rent a tube, ride the waves, and enjoy the slides.
Cost: $5 for ages 2-12; and $7 for ages 13 and older. You can even buy season passes, ranging from $36 to $46.
Address: 6111 S. All-America Way, Tempe
Phone: 480-350-5201
3. Rhodes Aquatic Complex (Mesa)
This Mesa pool lets you wake board in the desert. Here, you can jump on a boogie board and cool down with "FlowRider." The Rhodes Aquatics Complex also offers a beach entry, three diving boards and elaborate splash pads and tumble buckets for the smaller kiddos. Parents will appreciate the shade structures and concession stands. Along with the standard swim lessons and teams, Mesa has synchronized and water-polo teams. Monday nights offer a half-priced swim.
Cost: Pool is $2 ages 17 and younger; $4 ages 18 and older; season pass $224. FlowRider is $5.50 per hour ages 17 and younger; $11 per hour ages 18 and older; punch ticket rates also available.
Address: 1860 S. Longmore, Mesa
Phone: 480-644-2550
4. Foothills Recreation & Aquatics Center (Glendale)
This Glendale pool includes two giant slides, a zero-depth entry leisure pool with spray features, an aquatic playground and a lazy river. You'll also be able to take a plunge off of two diving boards. The center also offers swim lessons and water aerobics.
Cost: $2.50 (residents) and $3.50 (non-residents) for ages 3 to 17 and 55 and older; $5 ages 18 and older; younger than 3 free.
Address: 5600 W. Union Hills Drive, Glendale
Phone: 623-930-4600
5. McDowell Mountain Ranch Fitness & Aquatic Center (Scottsdale)
If you're looking for something in the Scottsdale area, don't miss the McDowell Mountain Ranch Fitness & Aquatic Center. The center features an 8-lane, 25-yard lap pool, a lazy river, a play pool, a large tube water slide and even a "party island" in the middle of the lazy river!
Cost: A daily public swim for adults is $6 for residents and $9 for non-residents. Kids get in for $4 (residents) and $6 (non-residents).
Address: 15525 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy., Scottsdale
Phone: 480-312-6677
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.