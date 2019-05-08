5 cool public pools in the Phoenix-area to have some water fun for less than the water-park price! [FULL STORY]

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When the temperatures soar into the triple digits, there's nothing like taking a cool plunge into the pool.

Below is a list of five of the best public pools around town. Public pools are a great, easy and affordable way to splash into summer.

[MAP: 5 public pools, 5 water parks and 1 Arizona must-do experience!]

[WATCH: 5 cool public pools in the Valley]

1. Mesquite Groves Aquatic Center (Chandler)

Mesquite Groves Aquatic Center

Mesquite Groves Aquatic Center in Chandler.

This Chandler favorite boasts a family play pool, zero-depth entry, an interactive water feature with a 6-foot, 725-gallon “Big Blue Bucket,” two water slides, toddler slides, a lazy river with a bridge waterfall and inner tubes, a vortex whirlpool, water spray pad, eight-lane competition pool, two 1-meter diving boards, artificial grass area and shaded areas to relax. They also offer swim lessons, fitness programs and birthday parties.

Cost: $1 for ages 17 and younger; $2.25 for ages 18-54; $1.25 for those 55 and older. Season passes (Chandler residents only) for a family of 4 runs $112. Additional family members are $15 each.

Address: 5901 S. Hillcrest Drive, Chandler

Phone: 480-782-2635

2. Kiwanis Wave Pool (Tempe)

Kiwanis Wave Pool

Kiwanis Wave Pool in Tempe.

This indoor wave pool is a great alternative to pricier water parks. You can rent a tube, ride the waves, and enjoy the slides.

Cost: $5 for ages 2-12; and $7 for ages 13 and older. You can even buy season passes, ranging from $36 to $46.

Address: 6111 S. All-America Way, Tempe

Phone: 480-350-5201

3. Rhodes Aquatic Complex (Mesa)

Rhodes Aquatics Complex

Rhodes Aquatics Complex in Mesa.

This Mesa pool lets you wake board in the desert. Here, you can jump on a boogie board and cool down with "FlowRider." The Rhodes Aquatics Complex also offers a beach entry, three diving boards and elaborate splash pads and tumble buckets for the smaller kiddos. Parents will appreciate the shade structures and concession stands. Along with the standard swim lessons and teams, Mesa has synchronized and water-polo teams. Monday nights offer a half-priced swim.

Cost: Pool is $2 ages 17 and younger; $4 ages 18 and older; season pass $224. FlowRider is $5.50 per hour ages 17 and younger; $11 per hour ages 18 and older; punch ticket rates also available.

Address: 1860 S. Longmore, Mesa

Phone: 480-644-2550

4. Foothills Recreation & Aquatics Center (Glendale)

Foothills Recreation & Aquatics Center

Foothills Recreation and Aquatics Center in Glendale.

This Glendale pool includes two giant slides, a zero-depth entry leisure pool with spray features, an aquatic playground and a lazy river. You'll also be able to take a plunge off of two diving boards. The center also offers swim lessons and water aerobics.

Cost: $2.50 (residents) and $3.50 (non-residents) for ages 3 to 17 and 55 and older; $5 ages 18 and older; younger than 3 free.

Address: 5600 W. Union Hills Drive, Glendale

Phone: 623-930-4600

5. McDowell Mountain Ranch Fitness & Aquatic Center (Scottsdale)

McDowell Mountain Ranch Fitness & Aquatic Center

McDowell Mountain Ranch Fitness and Aquatic Center in Scottsdale.

If you're looking for something in the Scottsdale area, don't miss the McDowell Mountain Ranch Fitness & Aquatic Center. The center features an 8-lane, 25-yard lap pool, a lazy river, a play pool, a large tube water slide and even a "party island" in the middle of the lazy river!

Cost: A daily public swim for adults is $6 for residents and $9 for non-residents. Kids get in for $4 (residents) and $6 (non-residents).

Address: 15525 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy., Scottsdale

Phone: 480-312-6677

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.