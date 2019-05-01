PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix residents don't have to go very far for an affordable cool-down.
Families can enjoy any of these 10 splash pads for free this summer.
-Altadena Park
Open May 26 to Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday (closed Sundays).
-Civic Space Park
424 N. Central Avenue
Open May 26 to Oct. 1; Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., (closed Sundays).
602-262-7490
-Dust Devil Park
10645 West Camelback Road
Open May 26 to Oct. 1.
-Edison Park
901 North 19th Street
Open May 26 to Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-Francisco Highland Park
2702 E. South Mountain Ave.
Open May 26 to Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-Mountain Vista Park
13647 S. 50th Street
Open May 26 to Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-Laveen Village Park
3146 W. Vineyard
Open May 26 to Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-Nuestro Park
1433 S. 9th St.
Open May 26 to Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-Pecos Park (Pecos Pool, Pecos Community Center)
17010 South 48th St.
Open May 26 to Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-Trailside Point Park
7215 W. Vineyard Road
Open May 26 to Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information about Phoenix splash pads and parks click here.
