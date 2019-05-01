Free Splash Pads

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix residents don't have to go very far for an affordable cool-down.

Families can enjoy any of these 10 splash pads for free this summer.

-Altadena Park

3711 E. Altadena Avenue

Open May 26 to Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday (closed Sundays).

-Civic Space Park

424 N. Central Avenue

Open May 26 to Oct. 1; Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., (closed Sundays).

602-262-7490

-Dust Devil Park

10645 West Camelback Road

Open May 26 to Oct. 1.

-Edison Park

901 North 19th Street

Open May 26 to Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

-Francisco Highland Park

2702 E. South Mountain Ave.

Open May 26 to Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

-Mountain Vista Park

13647 S. 50th Street

Open May 26 to Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

-Laveen Village Park

3146 W. Vineyard

Open May 26 to Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

-Nuestro Park

1433 S. 9th St.

Open May 26 to Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

-Pecos Park (Pecos Pool, Pecos Community Center)

17010 South 48th St.

Open May 26 to Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

-Trailside Point Park

7215 W. Vineyard Road

Open May 26 to Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about Phoenix splash pads and parks click here.

 

