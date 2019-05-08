PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With our temperatures soon skyrocketing into the triple digits, a big topic on everyone's mind is how to stay cool.
There are plenty of places around Phoenix to chill out.
We have a list of 10 places you (and the kids) can go to keep cool around town this summer.
Water parks
In our dry desert, we're lucky enough to boast multiple water parks! Some of the favorites are Hurricane Harbor in north Phoenix, Big Surf in Tempe and Mesa Golfland-Sunsplash.
Movies
What better place to chill out for a couple of hours than in a dark, cool theater. You've got your choice of dozens of theaters around town. AMC offers luxurious recliners in many of its theaters. Harkins helps parents stick to a budget with its Harkins Summer Movie Program, which ends up being less than a couple of bucks a movie.
Odysea Aquarium
Spend the day in the cool temps of the Odysea Aquarium in Scottsdale. Discounted admission is offered in the evenings and the Aquarium offers season passes.
Staycation at a local resort
Many of the Valley's high-end resorts offer rock-bottom pricing during the slow summer months. That means a family "staycation" at a resort becomes very affordable. Lots of places offer cool fun for the kids like water slides and lazy rivers.
Museums
From art to science to kids, there's something for everyone offered in Valley museums. Many places offer discounts of summer or for annual passes. Check out the Arizona Science Center, the Children's Museum of Phoenix and the Phoenix Art Museum. There's even a Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting and the Musical Instrument Museum (the MIM).
Libraries
Spend some time in the cool stacks of local libraries and improve your mind as well as your mood. And there's more for you besides books. Libraries around town offer plenty of summer programs, including book clubs, teen events and children's classes.
Malls
Hit the mall! Even though open-air markets like Desert Ridge have become almost the norm, there are still some indoor malls where you can shop 'til you drop, eat a great meal and even get some exercise ... all in the air-conditioned comfort of a mall. Scottsdale Fashion Square and Paradise Valley Mall are full of shops big and small, as well as a food court and movie theater.
Restaurants with patio misters
The days are hot but the evenings are just warm, so why not dine on the patio at your favorite restaurants. Most eateries with outdoor seating feature misters now, so make sure you pick a place with a cool mist guaranteed through dinner.
Splash pads
You'll find splash pads for the kiddos all around the Valley. the best part? They're FREE!
Hit the gym!
It may sound counter-intuitive to send you to the gym to sweat, but it's too hot to exercise safely outside, so head to the cool, air-conditioned gym to avoid the scorching temps outside.
