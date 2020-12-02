PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Christmas cheer is more important than ever this year! Even with a pandemic, families can still enjoy Christmas light displays across the Valley.

Here is our list of FREE light displays that families can enjoy either socially distanced or from the safety (and warmth!) of their own car.

ReinDeer Valley Christmas

ReinDeer Valley Christmas lights up the Deer Valley area for the 10th year in a row! The 50,000 light display with music is on nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 29 through Jan. 1. Tune your radio to 89.7 FM to listen as you drive by, or on the speakers as you walk through. Catch the snowfall and bubbles on the weekends as well!

Guests can walk up or drive by for free, or if you're feeling the Christmas spirit, drop a food donation in their St. Mary's Food Bank box at the driveway.

The house is located at 3302 W Adobe Dam Road Phoenix, AZ 85027.

For more information go to reindeervalleychristmas.com

The Christmas Street

The Christmas Street is one street in the Grayhawk neighborhood of north Scottsdale that decks their halls with dazzling displays. Not only do all the homeowners come out big for the holiday season, they also raise money and food donations.

When you drive through, you're greeted at The Cocoa Hut, manned by eager kids, or a friendly family, who take turns.

For cookies and hot chocolate, and a drive through the lights, they simply ask for a donation or canned food item for St. Mary's Food Bank. There is no guard gate and no entrance fee, just an easy swap of goods for goodies.

Last year, The Christmas Street raised $7,000 and 15,000 pounds of food. They are hoping for the same type of turnout or better, but they have no idea what this year will bring, due to COVID-19.

The first night of The Christmas Street begins this Saturday, Dec. 5.

The Christmas Street is located in the Montevina neighborhood inside Grayhawk near Scottsdale Road and Thompson Peak Parkway.

Cox Family Lights

A 16-year-old programmed this 35,000 light display to dance with 15 different holiday songs at his Scottsdale home.

The light display is on every night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through December 31 and is free and open to the public.

The Cox Family’s home address is: 8607 E. Via Del Palacio Scottsdale, AZ 85258, North of Indian Bend and West of Pima Road.

For more information, go to coxfamilylightsaz.com

Downtown in December

Glendale Glitters is toned down this year because of the pandemic, but that didn't stop the city from decorating with their famous light display. This year's display is called Downtown in December. Although there won't be events or the holiday market, families can stroll the streets of downtown Glendale and see their always amazing 1.7 million light display that covers 16 blocks.

The lights will be on every night from Nov. 25 through Jan. 9 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, click here.

WestGate's Winter Night Lights

While you're in Glendale, swing over to WestGate for their Winter Night Lights display.

This walkable, lyrical light show will be on every 30 minutes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on most weekend nights in WaterDance Plaza. The display is free and open to the public.

WestGate is located at 6751 N Sunset Blvd, Glendale, AZ 85305.

For more information and a schedule of the light show, click here.

Mesa Christmas

If you're out in the east Valley, check out this Mesa home with a dazzling music and light display.

The display is on every night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 26 through Dec. 31. View the lights from your car and tune your radio to 107.5 FM to hear the holiday music.

Viewing the display is free, but they encourage donations of old cell phones and aluminum cans to recycle and benefit children in need.

This home is located at 1610 E. Hermosa Vista Mesa, AZ 85203.

For more information go to mesachristmas.com

Sugarland in Downtown Chandler

This brand-new interactive display of holiday decorations in Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West goes from Saturday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Jan. 3.

Downtown visitors can snap a selfie in the candy sleigh next to the Tumbleweed Tree, slide down the fruit roll up slide, climb over giant marshmallows spilling out a huge cup of hot chocolate and dance through the candy canes any time of the day or night, allowing for social distancing.

At night the display showcases “Sugarland’s Canal of Lights”, a walkway over the Commonwealth Canal on Commonwealth Avenue with over 500 colorful lights timed to holiday music from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

For more information, go to downtownchandler.org/sugarland

Gilbert's Holiday Lights Map

The Town of Gilbert has created an interactive map for all the amazing light displays at neighborhoods across town! All displays are free and open to the public.

Navigate your way through the displays using the map here.