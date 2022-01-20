CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gila River Hotels & Casinos is rebranding itself as Gila River Resorts & Casinos as it celebrates the completion of a $180 million expansion at its Wild Horse Pass property in Chandler.
“From our new Las Vegas-style live table games, exciting nightlife, and the addition of our BetMGM Sportsbooks to new fine dining options, spacious rooms, and a variety of serene and secluded pools, Gila River Resorts & Casinos provides guests with a casino resort experience like no other," CEO Kenneth Manuel said.
Gila River said the new Sunrise Tower features 205 additional guest rooms with suites 150 feet above the Valley's glamorous desert landscape. Guests will immediately notice changes as soon as they step foot in the lobby, which now houses a "stunning" chandelier atop the bucking horse sculpture, next to the walls of art from artists from the Gila River Indian Community. There are two new pools, as well -- the Oasis Pool and the Serenity Adult Pool.
Inside you'll find Prime Shula’s Steak House with steakhouse dishes cultivated by celebrity chef Demetrio Zavala. And after dinner, the venue turns into 11ven at Prime, with lively DJs and crafted cocktails to burn the midnight oil.
Grand-Opening Weekend:
The grand-opening fun starts with a sold-out Ludacris concert with the talent and DJs from Live 101.5. It runs Friday, Jan. 21, 6 p.m., through Saturday with a BetMGM Sportsbook viewing party and a drone show at 6:30 p.m. The best view will be from the Prime's Rooftop Lounge. Guests are invited to stay late and experience a night with special guest DJ James Kennedy. For more information, click here.