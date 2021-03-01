AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Avondale is getting a new sushi restaurant in March.
Trapper's Sushi will be opening its first Arizona location near 99th Avenue and McDowell Road in Avondale on March 8. The restaurant will have several TVs, an all-you-can-eat sushi bar with 14 seats and an outdoor patio that can accommodate 40 people.
Trapper's was founded by Trapper O'Keefe in 2004 in Washington state. He has been preparing sushi for 20 years and learned from his brother-in-law who lives in Japan. Trapper's has 11 locations across Washington state and is now bringing a new location to Avondale.
"I am super excited to share my brand with Avondale. I have been in business for over 16 years and have grown to 11 Trapper's Sushi locations and another burger concept. I have always thought that AZ would be a great place to expand and create opportunities for employees," said O'Keefe.
If you sign up for Trapper's Avondale rewards before March 2 at 4 p.m. you will be emailed the link to RSVP to the soft opening which is the 6th and 7th.