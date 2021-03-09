MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Pedal Haus Brewery is slated to open their fourth Valley location in Mesa later this year.
The new location will be in downtown Mesa at the former iconic Pit Stop autobody shop, located at 201 E. Main Street. The new spot will be mostly outdoors with a huge, dog-friendly patio with live music and games.
"We are looking forward to debuting a completely new concept for Pedal Haus – the 'biergarten' – which will provide a fun, lively and largely outdoor space for people to enjoy great beer, delicious food, lawn games, live music and more," said founder Julian Wright. "We also look forward to being a part of the historic Pit Stop and helping to preserve and re-purpose the 1950s structure."
The biergarten concept will have a sprawling 6,000 square foot patio with outdoor park feel, an indoor-outdoor bar, fire pits and a stage for live music. The interior of the new location will be 2,300 square feet that will preserve the original autobody shop's Modernist "Googie Style" design features, such as the floating "V" awning.
"Downtown Mesa is the perfect location for Pedal Haus' new biergarten," said Mesa Mayor John Giles. "It will add a new dimension to our growing local brewery scene. I’m excited to check out the festive atmosphere, live music, great food and more."
Of course the Mesa location will have all of the brewery's signature beers on tap as well as their popular margaritas and fan favorite dishes like the smoked wings, the Bavarian pretzel and their burgers. Look for their Sunday Funday specials as well, including $12 bottomless breakfast plus a beer, live music, wing specials and other drink deals.
Pedal Haus has three locations in the Valley in Tempe, Chandler and one opening soon in downtown Phoenix. Keep with the latest and check out their menu at their website, pedalhausbrewery.com.