PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fun outdoor space in downtown Phoenix featuring local food trucks, a beer garden, outdoor movies and fitness classes is now open.
Pemberton PHX, named for the historic Pemberton House, is a collective space for different local businesses to be able to pivot to open air dining and fun during the COVID-19 pandemic. The beloved Phoenix FilmBar, which had to close the doors to its indoor theater, will find its new permanent home here, offering outdoor screenings of cult classics, fan favorites and indie films.
"It was obvious to us that our fans didn't feel comfortable coming to see films inside," said Andrea Canales, film programmer for Phoenix FilmBar. "For us, we wanted to continue that community that we've built for 10 years."
The outdoor FilmBar has a huge projector screen, socially spaced seats and heaters for when it gets chilly. Canales said they are still working on their summer plans and that they may have to get creative in the heat. FilmBar is celebrating their 10 year anniversary this week. Guests can buy tickets to their screenings at their website and can also rent the screen for a private viewing.
Moving through this outdoor playground you will find food and drinks from local spots like Dino's Pizza and Abnormal Beer Company with even more options coming soon.
Take a stroll over to the wellness lawn for fitness classes like HIIT and yoga. Fitness classes will be taught by local instructors and will start at 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays. Reservations are required for fitness classes and can be made here.
Pemberton PHX is located at 1121 N. 2nd Street, right across the street from Margaret T. Hance Park and is open from 11 a.m. to close Wednesday through Sunday. Find more information at pembertonphx.com