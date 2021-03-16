AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Did you ever wish you had a big bucket of spaghetti? Have you ever found yourself heading home from a busy day at work worrying what to make for dinner that's quick, easy and something the kids will love?
Single dad, Bret DaCosta found himself with the same issue and wanted to create a good option for quick family meals. That's why he came up with By the Bucket, a to-go restaurant that puts together a spaghetti dinner for the whole family and all you have to do is pick it up.
The original location of By the Bucket is in Payson, but the restaurant has expanded to Pinetop-Lakeside and soon there will be a new location in Ahwatukee. The menu is simple, with different bucket sizes, meatball sandwiches and garlic bread. You can feed a family of five for $13.95 with 1.5 pounds of spaghetti and marinara sauce and half a loaf of garlic bread. Throw in some meatballs at $1.25 each and you've got a meal for less than $20.
DaCosta is a marketing guy by trade, and he knew he had something special when he put his pasta in a bucket. He ships the meatballs in from Chicago and can assemble a mean meatball sub. In the two years he's been in business, DaCosta says he's sold more than 10,000 buckets of pasta and more than 35,000 meatballs.
There is no specific date for when the new Ahwatukee location will open, but it will be located at 1420 E. Chandler Boulevard. Check out the full menu here.