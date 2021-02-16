GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ike's Love & Sandwiches is opening their sixth Arizona location at Westgate in Glendale.
The new location will open on Saturday, Feb. 20 and the first 50 people in line will receive a free t-shirt and a free sandwich from a list of select Ike's most popular sandwiches. Everyone else can order a sandwich from that list for just $5. Guests can round up their purchase total to donate to the Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Ike's has five other locations across the Valley in Tempe, Scottsdale, Mesa and Phoenix. They have an extensive vegetarian menu as well as meat lover sandwiches and all the classics in between.
Check their full menu here.
Ike's Love & Sandwiches at Westgate is located at 9404 Westgate Boulevard, Suite C-102 in Glendale.