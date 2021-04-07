TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you love macaroni and cheese, head to Tempe on Wednesday, April 14 for the grand opening of new restaurant, I ❤️ Mac & Cheese.
The restaurant features build-your-own bowl options as well as chef's creations like lobster and white truffle, baked buffalo chicken and Philly cheesesteak.
To build your own bowl:
- Choose your base -- Either pasta, quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower or tater tots
- Choose your sauce -- Cheese, marinara, buffalo, BBQ, mojo, pesto, ranch, sesame ginger, mango habanero
- Choose your vegetables -- Broccoli, mushrooms, onions, carrots, scallions, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeños, celery, corn, roasted red peppers
- Choose your protein -- Pepperoni, ham, bacon, crispy chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, ground beef, short rib, pulled pork, lobster
- Choose your cheese -- Swiss, American, mozzarella, muenster, white cheddar, blue cheese, pepper jack, parmesan
The restaurant will celebrate the grand opening of its first Arizona location on Wednesday, April 14 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. by offering free mac & cheese to the first paying customer for one year. Ten percent of the proceeds from the event will go to the Tempe Community Action Agency, a nonprofit organization that helps Tempe adults, seniors and families in crisis and helps them transition to economic independence. The first 25 guests will get a free I ❤️ Mac & Cheese swag bag. Guests will also get one free kid's meal with the purchase of a regular priced item (valid for up to two children per check).
I ❤️ Mac & Cheese is located at 1342 W. Warner Road, Suite 108B in Tempe. For more information, go to iheartmacandcheese.com.