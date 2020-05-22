PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Restaurants around Arizona have reopened their dining areas after Governor Ducey's stay-at-home Executive Order expired on May 15. With that in mind, restaurants are offering some great deals on take-out, curbside, and dine-in food to celebrate Memorial Day this year.
Here are some of the deals:
- Capital Grille - Pick up a ready to grill pack of uncooked steaks. Each cut comes with house-made seasoning and steak butter. Meat options include 18-ounce bone-in dry aged New York strip, eight or ten-ounce filet mignons, 22-ounce bone-in prime ribeyes, eight-ounce burgers, short ribs, chuck and brisket with brioche rolls. Prices vary. Side dishes are also available and include their lobster mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and more. Call your local restaurant to place an order.
- Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen - Cheddar's is offering family bundles this holiday. You choose between chicken tenders or baby back ribs for the main dish, choose family-style sides and get Cheddar's signature Honey Butter Crossiants. Drinks including iced tea, lemonade and more are available for additional prices. Prices range from 19.99 to $44.99. You can order curbside takeout on their website.
- Eddie V's - Eddie V's is offering a cookout option to make Wagyu burgers at home. They are available in packages of six with brioche rolls. You can also get eight or twelve ounce center cut filets, 18-ounce New York strip or 22-ounce bone-in prime ribeye to make at home. Prices vary. You can also order sides including truffled mac and cheese, crab fried rice and more. Call your local restaurant to place an order.
- Yard House - Have your favorite beer with classic summer food like burgers, wings and more through May 31 for 15% off takeout orders. All you need is the code, YHTOGO15. You can place your order on their website.
- ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho - For Memorial Day, ZuZu's will be offering a take-and-make package that can feed four people. It includes four eight ounce filets, one whole barbeque chicken, and classic picnic sides like country-style potatoes, veggie skewers, cheddar jalapeno corn muffins and more for $99. They also offer a St. Louis-style rack of ribs, smoked brisket burnt ends, half a Petaluma chicken, sides including molasses and bacon baked beans, a wedge salad and Parker House buns for $99. Both come with hard lemonade and you can add desserts for $10. Orders must be placed by May 21 at 5 p.m. Curbside pick up is available Saturday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Orders can be placed by calling them at 480-421-7997.
- Fired Pie - Buy two custom pizzas or salads for just $15. This deal will run Saturday, May 22 through Memorial Day on Monday, May 25. Additionally, Fired Pie has started their grads and dads promo. Purchase a $25 gift card and get an additional $5 bonus added to the card instantly. This deal is valid for in-store purchase only. Cannot redeem day of purchase, offer valid through June. Visit the restaurant online.
- Pomo Pizzeria and Pomo Pizza -All Pomo Pizzeria locations and Pomo Pizza are offering guests 30% off their order on Monday for to-go orders only. This offer is not valid through 3rd party delivery platforms.In addition, Pomo is offering Pomo Pizzeria Offering Six Different Take ‘N Bake Pizzas including Pinsa Romana, Pizza Romana, Rimini Pizza, Gluten-Free Pizza, Cauliflower and Pizza Napoletana. Find out more online.