MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Round up your tribe cause we’re heading to the east Valley for happy hour!
This month we’re featuring neighborhood restaurants in Mesa that have great food, romantic ambiance, cozy vibes and guaranteed good times!
[RELATED: Five great happy hour deals in Chandler]
To help you stay on budget, here’s a list of some of hot spots that offer happy hour deals during the weekday, late at night, and even on the weekend!
[RELATED: Five places for happy hour deals in Peoria]
Be prepared to eat and drink your way through Mesa.
Cheers!
D’Vine Bistro & Wine Bar
Address: 2837 N. Power Road, Ste. 101, Mesa, AZ 85215
Phone: 480-654-4171
Website: DvineBistroMesa101.com
Happy Hour: Monday-Friday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
D’Vine Bistro & Wine Bar is an upscale bistro with an amazing wine selection, live music, a beautiful outdoor dog friendly patio and has been open for over a decade.
Drink specials include $5 house made red sangria and wine. $2 domestic long necks, $1 off draft, craft, import beers and specialty craft cocktails.
Food from the bistro include $7 southern chicken caesar salad, $8 beef empanada, deviled eggs, avocado salad thing, meatballs on toast, buffalo jalapeno chicken, Greek arugula salad, squash risotto, $9 shishito peppers, loaded fries, $10 spicy tuna, salt and pepper shrimp and $13 will get you an order of black mussels and clams.
Sam & Luca Rustic Kitchen
Address: 1959 S. Power Road, Mesa, AZ 85206
Phone: 480-659-6716
Website: samandlucaaz.com
Happy Hour: Monday-Friday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sam & Luca Rustic Kitchen is an authentic Italian restaurant with Old World charm and a New World vibe. From the modern and romantic ambiance to the delicious scratch made classic Italian dishes, this neighborhood restaurant is a must visit.
Happy hour drink specials are $4 for select draft beers and $5 tap wines and well drinks. Food from the kitchen includes $6 bruschetta of the day or meatballs, $7 calamari fritti or for $8 you can fill up on the rustic board of artisan meats and cheeses or order the mussels and clams.
Lucky Lou’s American Grill
Address: 1929 N. Power Road, Mesa, AZ 85205
Phone: 480-985-8259
Website: luckylousaz.com
Happy Hour: Drinks: Monday-Friday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Food: Monday-Friday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Reverse Happy Hour: Monday-Friday 9 p.m. to close. Weekend Happy Hour: (drinks only) Saturday & Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Lucky Lou’s American Grill is a locally owned restaurant that offers a variety of food, from sandwiches to homemade soups, juicy burger to a California chicken wrap. They promise if you stop by, they’ll treat you to the Lucky Lou’s experience: “hot food, cold beer and great service.”
Drink deals include $1 off craft beers, domestic beers, well drinks, Smirnoff drinks and house wines. Food from the kitchen includes $4 basket of fries, $5 cheese curds, ¼ lbs cheeseburger, wings, mozzarella sticks, tater tots, $6.50 boneless wings, pierogies and cheesy tots.
IL Vinaio
Address: 270 W. Main Street, Mesa, AZ 85201
Phone: 480-649-6476
Website: ilvinaio.net/index.php
Happy Hour: Tuesday-Sunday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Il Vinaio is an American Wine Bistro with Mediterranean influences and has been a Historic downtown Mesa landmark for almost 40 years. Their menu features traditional American home-style meals prepared with fresh locally grown organic produce. Not only is the menu amazing, the restaurant is adorned with 70 gorgeous stained glass windows, exposed cathedral ceilings and 11 hand painted wine parables.
Happy hour drink specials include $2 off wine and $1 off all beers. Your choice of social bites from the kitchen are only $6 and includes classic bruschetta, hummus, chicken avocado croquettes, four cheese flatbread, roast veggie flatbread, shrimp cocktail shooter and deviled eggs.
Baby Kay’s Cajun Kitchen
Address: 2051 S. Dobson Road, Mesa, AZ 85202
Phone: 480-800-4811
Website: babykayscajunkitchen.com
Happy Hour: Monday-Friday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Baby Kay’s Cajun Kitchen has been serving up authentic cajun and creole cuisine for over 30 years. From the decor, food, service and vibe, once you step foot through the doors, it feels like you’ve been transported to New Orleans.
Drink specials include $3.75 domestic beers, $4.25 Louisiana and craft beers, $4.50 draft and import beers. $4.25 well drinks, $5 house wine, $5.75 premium and well martinis,$7 signature drinks and $7.75 premium martinis. Happy hour bites include $2 for a basket of chips or garlic bread, $2.25 basket of fries, $4.75 chicken gumbo, $5.75 chicken and sausage gumbo or crab cake, $6.50 bbq pork sliders or andouille sliders, $7 duck and sausage or seafood gumbo, $7.50 shrimp cocktail, $8 wings, $8.25 shrimp remoulade, bbq or hurricane shrimp and Lulu wings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.