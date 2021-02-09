MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Mesa is now allowing businesses to expand their outdoor spaces to follow COVID-19 guidelines with their new Mesa Open Air program.

The program allows businesses within the city to temporarily move their waiting areas outdoors to parking spots, sidewalks, green spaces and other places normally off limits. Each business will be responsible to pay for the equipment needed to expand outdoors, but the City will waive permit fees.

New outdoor public dining area opens in Mesa The idea is to draw people downtown and help struggling restaurants.

Mesa Open Air is modeled after the City's Mesa Al Fresco program, created back in September, that helps restaurants and bars expand their services outdoors and take advantage of Arizona's perfect weather in the winter and early spring. The City says the goal is to approve applications within two to four business days. Business owners will need approval from landlords or property managers and the expansion plans must comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), social distancing and other safety requirements.

Heather Omta, Development Services Small Business Assistant, will be the point of contact to receive, review and approve expansion requests. For more information, contact Heather at heather.omta@mesaaz.gov or (480) 644-6451.