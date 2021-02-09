GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Seven new shops and restaurants have signed on to the new shopping center, Epicenter, in the Agritopia neighborhood in Gilbert.
The new spots include barre3, Belly Kitchen & Bar, OLIVESPA, Raw Organic Juice, Source, Spinato's Pizzeria & Family Kitchen and UnderTow.
This new line-up will join Beer Barn, Bunky Boutique, Gadzooks, Hooligan’s Barbershop, Matt’s Big Breakfast, Peixoto Coffee, Wylde Hair Salon, The Fit Collective and Vintage Home. They are slated to open to the public in late 2021 and early 2022, while residential tenants at Epicenter's 320 apartments will begin move-ins in the fall.
"Gilbert is ready for a development like Epicenter," said Dan Henderson, director of economic development for the Town of Gilbert. "The median age of residents in Gilbert is 33.9 and it recently ranked as the number-one city where millennials are buying homes. The Johnston family has built an incredible community in Agritopia, and I anticipate Epicenter will expand upon that."
Epicenter’s mix of retailers was curated not only for Agritopia residents, but for all of Gilbert and Phoenix. Retail is focused on health and wellness brands, as well as top eateries and locally-owned artisan shops. Remaining retail space will be filled with tenants who complement the line-up.
Epicenter's 320 apartment homes will be over the retail space that appeal to residents seeking a walkable lifestyle. The homes include studio and one-, two- and three-bedroom living options, and range in size from 504 square feet to 1,600 square feet.
For more information on Epicenter, go to epicenteratagritopia.com