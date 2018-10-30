(3TV/CBS 5) - Tequila is a staple of the southwest and rightfully deserves its own day (July 24). The Phoenix area is a prime spot for connoisseurs of the drink. Below are the top spots for getting a tequila-infused drink.
Cien Agaves Tacos & Tequila
These Scottsdale spots have shelves on shelves with awards for tequila and with good reason. Their margaritas are top notch and they have more than 100 distinct types of tequila and offer flights of tequila. Their specials aren’t too shabby either with $5 Cien-A-Ritas during happy hour and $5 pineapple-infused tequila shots on Margarita Mondays! There are now two locations, one in Old Town and the other in north Scottsdale.
7228 E. First Ave. Scottsdale, AZ 85251
(480) 970-9002
7000 E. Mayo Blvd., Suite #1072, Phoenix, AZ
(480) 467-4455
Taco Guild
An old church in central Phoenix has been transformed into a prime spot for tacos and tequila. Taco Guild has dozens of different types of tequila and offers vertical and horizontal flights. They also feature specialty tequila drinks from The Myth to These Boots are Made for Oaxacan. Their happy hour includes beer and wine specials and an 1893 Margarita for $6.50.
546 E. Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85012
(602) 264-4143
Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar
With walls plastered with southwestern art and plenty of Dia de Los Muertos-type of skulls throughout, Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar is a prime location in the suburbs to dive into some great tequila. The restaurant features $3, $5, $7 and $10 shots plus four different tequila flights for Taco Tuesday. There are also signature cocktails and a happy hour that includes $5 margaritas and $5 shots.
15703 N 83rd Ave., Peoria, AZ 85382
(623) 878-0215
Barrio Café
This Mexican restaurant has been a staple of Phoenix since 2002 with its prime selection of margaritas. Happy hour has half price drinks and you can enjoy those refreshing beverages on their patio. Barrio Café has three locations, all in central Phoenix, with one of them being at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.
2814 N 16th St., Phoenix, AZ 85006
(602) 636-0240
1301 W. Grand Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007
(602) 252-2777
The Mission Old Town
The Mission is one of the more elegant eating places on the list where reservations are encouraged and you can book an event. The fancy yet casual spot features more than 80 kinds of tequila and about 10 types of mezcal. Their margaritas are easy to drink and for your adventurous types, there’s an avocado margarita. The main location is in Old Town Scottsdale but have another in north Scottsdale.
7122 E Greenway Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 292-7800
3815 N. Brown Ave., Scottsdale, AZ 85251
(480) 636-5005
La Hacienda
We're going to continue the fancy-yet-casual roll with La Hacienda at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. Once voted No. 1 Mexican restaurant, it boasts of more than 200 varieties from 36 different labels of tequilas. The most expensive will set you back $420, while the cheapest is $8 Jose Cuervo. So expect to spend a lot of cash if you go but you can't beat the selection. However, it's closed for renovations until Sept. 13, 2018.
7575 East Princess Drive., Scottsdale, Arizona
(480) 585-4848 ext. 7320
Juan Jaime’s Tacos and Tequila
It has tequila in the name so it's got to be good at tequila, right? Juan Jaime’s Tacos and Tequila has a "modern and stylish with an upscale atmosphere." It may not have the wide range of tequilas as the others but they make their margarita mix from scratch and have a "skinny" margarita. They are also one of the few spots that are open until 2 a.m. The margaritas are just $4 from 4 to 8 p.m. for happy hour. There are locations in Chandler and Scottsdale
2510 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler, AZ
480-821-JUAN (5826)
20343 N. Hayden Rd #120, Scottsdale, AZ
480-515-JUAN (5826)
Isabel’s Amor
It's called one of Gilbert's best-kept secrets but shouldn't be a secret for long. There are dozens of tequilas at Isabel's Amor that are selected to showcase each region. Tequila connoisseurs can taste four different types of tequila flights while munching on $2 street tacos during happy hour, which is seven days a week, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The house margarita is $5 during those times as well.
1490 E. Williams Field Rd. Suite 101, Gilbert, Arizona
(480) 290-7060
Modern Margarita
As the brainchild of the Mill Avenue Management Group, Modern Margarita brings old-school hospitality to the Mexican restaurant. The two locations, one in Phoenix (in the ghost town called City North) and the other in Chandler (which is closed for renovations due to a fire), feature a margarita and cocktail of the week. Bring your friends and trying a 40 oz fishbowl margarita. Need a pick me up? Try a frozen margarita with Red Bull. They have a wide selection of tequilas with three flight options.
5410 E High St., Phoenix, AZ
(602) 795-8111
1 E Boston St., Chandler, AZ
(480) 454-4295
Sierra Bonita Grill
This southwestern-style restaurant has a wide range of drinks but it’s the only one that has a margarita limit set at two (ish). It’s Kenny’s loosely guarded signature margarita recipe and it’s not for the lightweights. The selection of tequila is decent with more than a dozen high-end tequilas starting at $10 per shot. Through Aug. 31, the happy hour has been extended from 3 p.m. to close, seven days a week.
6933 N. 7th St. Phoenix, AZ 85014
(602) 264-0700
Mi Patio
For those “ballin’ on a budget” as the kids say, look no further than Mi Patio in Phoenix. Their margaritas on the rocks are $2.79 every day. Plus, you can get a margarita pitcher for around $10. Don’t let the cheap price fool you though. It has been voted in the top 10 for best margarita by New Times. They also have a shelf of tequilas.
3347 N. 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
(602) 277-4831
