12 whole graham crackers, divided
6 (1.5 ounce) bars milk chocolate candy bars (such as Hershey's®), divided
1 cup miniature marshmallows, divided
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
Crumble 6 graham crackers onto the bottom of an 8x8-inch glass baking dish. Break 3 chocolate bars into a total of 12 pieces; arrange on top of graham crackers in 3 rows, each containing 4 pieces. Sprinkle 1/2 cup miniature marshmallows over chocolate pieces. Repeat for a second layer.
Bake in preheated oven until marshmallows are browned, about 10 minutes.
Servings: 8
Calories: 280
