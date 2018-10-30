Roasted Root Vegetable Lasagna

1 large Butternut Squash
2 large Beets
2 Carrots or Parsnips(optional)
Olive Oil
Salt
1lb Spinach
3 cloves Garlic
Bechamel Sauce
3 T Butter
2 T Flour
2 Cup Milk
1 Shallot or slice of onion (studded with 2 cloves)
Nutmeg, Black Pepper
Preheat the oven to 375. Peel and slice the root vegetables. Slice the root vegetables 1/4 inch thick. Thinly cover with olive oil and season with salt until lightly dusted. Roast until tender. In a sauté pan, cover the bottom with olive oil and add 3 cloves of garlic lightly smashed. Brown Garlic slightly and then add the spinach. Wilt and season with salt.
For the Bechamel Sauce:
Take a shallot with 2 whole cloves pushed into the skin. Start a small Pot on medium. Add the butter, melt it and add the shallot. Cook the flour until golden. Add the milk and stir constantly until it thickens and begins to boil. Mix well until smooth.
To complete: take a lasagna pan and layer in the ingredients trying to create as may layers as possible. Put a little sauce between the layers. Bake until warmed through. As an option, add grated parmigiana and pine nuts to the top and melt it. Finish with fresh olive oil at the table.
