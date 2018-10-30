Lasagna Roll Ups

Ingredients
1 16-oz. package uncooked lasagna noodles
1 lb. mozzarella cheese, shredded
1 15-oz. container ricotta cheese
1 lb. firm tofu
1 10-oz. package frozen chopped spinach, drained and squeezed dry
2 cups grated Parmesan cheese
1 28-oz. jar pasta sauce
Directions
Prep: 30 m | Cook: 30 m | Read in: 1 h
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook lasagna noodles for 5 to 8 minutes, or until just slightly underdone; drain and rinse.
In a large mixing bowl, mix together grated cheese, ricotta cheese, tofu, frozen spinach, and 1 cup Parmesan cheese.
Lay out a noodle. Spread a layer of the cheese mixture on the noodle, then add a thin layer of sauce. Roll the noodle up, and place seam side down in a 13x9 pan. Repeat for other noodles. Top with remaining sauce and Parmesan cheese.
Bake in a preheated 350 degree F (175 degree C) oven for 30 min, or until hot and bubbly.
Servings: 12
Calories: 455
Tip: Aluminum foil can be used to keep food moist, cook it evenly, and make clean-up easier.
