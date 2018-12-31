The end is near for 2018. Whether this year gave you all the feels or you can’t wait to see it go, there are events all over the Valley to celebrate saying goodbye to 2018.
2019 Flannel Ball!
No need to dress up for this event. You can party like it’s the ‘90s and wear your best flannel at Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix. There will be beer, live music, an art show featuring 50+ creators, lots of flannel clothing, food trucks, lawn games and a piñata drop. Tickets start at $15 and VIP is $500, which is where up to eight people can drink champagne and watch the festivities. The fun starts at 9 p.m.
Roosevelt Growhouse
1025 N 2nd St., Phoenix, AZ 85004
VIRTUALIS New Year’s Eve Party
Live up the final day in 2018 like only Scottsdale can with the VIRTUALIS New Year’s Eve Party at W Scottsdale. The neon-fueled party New Year's Eve party will transform the W Scottsdale rooftop WET Deck into a futuristic wonderland complete with VR goggles, holograms, LED light shows and a DJ booth emanating techno beats from a rocket ship primed for takeoff. The night will conclude with a W ball drop and a firework show. Tickets start at $50 for women and $75 for men.
Tickets/info or VIP tickets at vip@spellboundeg.com or call (602) 405-0099.
W Scottsdale
7277 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
A Sparkling New Year's Eve
For those with a bigger budget but don’t want the craziness of an Old Town Scottsdale party, this is the celebration for you at the Centerstage Bar at Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch. Brian Chartrand and Young Country will be performing. The party is free for resort guests or those who have made dinner reservations. If not, the tickets are $30 which includes a complimentary glass of champagne, live music, party favors and a midnight.
For reservation and availability, please visit: http://bit.ly/2kEELI7
Whiskey Row New Year’s Eve Boot Drop
This isn’t in the Valley but it’s always worth it this time of year to drive to Prescott. The City hosts the Whiskey Row New Year’s Eve Boot Drop from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. It’s free to all ages. The 6-foot boot is lowered down a 40-foot flagpole at midnight. Prizes are given throughout the night with music provided by Magic 99.1 FM. There will also be rides on a ferris wheel and food and drink from local vendors. There are two drops, one at 10 p.m. and the other at midnight.
Downtown Prescott Arizona
120 S Montezuma Street, Prescott, AZ 86303
Vintage Vegas New Year's Eve Party
Get the feel of old school Las Vegas at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale. Entertainment includes a tribute band to the Rat Pack in one room, DJs in another and postmodern jukebox music in the third room. Tickets include a six-drink wristband, champagne toast and balloon drop. Tickets start at $125 per person.
9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, Arizona 85256
Raven's New Year's Eve Gala
For those who want a cheaper option at at Talking Stick Resort, there is the Raven's New Year's Eve Gala in the grant two-level Showroom. High-energy party band Bound will perform a mix of classic and current favorites with DJ Mr. Pink spinning the records. There will be two full bars, $7 specialty cocktails, complimentary champagne, party favors and a balloon drop. Semi-formal to black tie attire requested.
9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, Arizona 85256
Champagne Ball NYE 2019
Go big or go home at the annual block party on Mill Avenue called The Champagne Ball. El Hefe Tempe and Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row Tempe are teaming up for the biggest NYE party in the city. Guests can enjoy the champagne theme throughout both venues and outside with full stage set up along with music by DJ Diesel, DJ Thomas James and DJ Ekoh. No cover entry till 11 p.m. Tickets are $20 with VIP tickets at $40.
Tickets at www.elhefe.com or www.dierkswhiskyrow.com
El Hefe: 640 S Mill Ave #110, Tempe, AZ 85281
Dierks: 640 S Mill Ave #120, Tempe, AZ 85281
NYE on Mill Avenue
Also happening on Mill Avenue is not technically a block party but other spots along mill, such as Low Key Piano Bar and Shady Park, will be offering deals.
300 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
Whiskey at Midnight
Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row Scottsdale is hosting "Whiskey at Midnight". They will have festive décor, drink specials and music by DJ Real. No cover entry till 11 p.m., otherwise tickets are $20 and VIP are $40.
4420 N Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Vintage 2019
Want more champagne themes? No problem. Vintage 2019 at Hand Cut Burgers & Chophouse has your back with a champagne and wine themed party. Groups of six or more will enjoy a penny bottle of Poema Champagne to celebrate. For reservations, call 480-494-2008 or visit www.handcutchophouse.com
7135 E Camelback Rd #154, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Bentley’s Ball
At Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row Gilbert, the theme is Nashville and southern-inspired. The party will feature festive décor, food and drinks specials and music by DJ Steel. No cover or VIP tickets are available. It is recommended you arrive early. VIP table service is available. Dinner is at 5 p.m. with the party starting at 10 p.m.
323 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234
The World Is Yours
Say hello to my little friend! Riot House in Scottsdale will have a Scarface and pink neo theme party for New Year’s Eve. DJ Cutswell will be providing the music starting at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $40 for the nightclub. A VIP Package for two is $300 which includes a bottle of Veuve Champagne and priority entry.
4425 N. Saddlebag Trail #105 Scottsdale, AZ
Countdown to Confetti
El Hefe Scottsdale will be decked out in traditional gold, black and silver décor this New Year’s Eve. The party starts at 8 p.m. but it’ll be open all day. DJ Convince will be providing the music. No cover entry till 11 p.m. Tickets are $20 and VIP are $40, which includes priority entry and a penny glass of champagne.
4425 N Saddlebag Trail #101, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Crescent Ballroom’s 8th annual New Year’s Eve 2019 Block Party
For the eighth straight year, Crescent Ballroom is hosting downtown Phoenix’s biggest New Year’s Eve Bash. The hot spot shuts down Second and Third avenues in downtown Phoenix. One ticket gets you three stages. One stage will feature Soul Train 70s Dance Party while another will have Kalliope & The Walter Productions Show. Studio 54 Drag Disco & Cabare will perform on the third stage. There will also be food trucks, lights, drinks and more. Tickets start at $15.
308 N 2nd Ave, Phoenix, Arizona 85003
Decadence Arizona
Ring in the new year with the ultimate dance party at Rawhide in Chandler. There will be two main stages with more than 25 national acts. There will be plenty of lights with those fast beats, too. Doors open at 5 p.m. and curfew is at 3 a.m. Tickets start at $219, for Dec. 30 & 31.
5700 W North Loop Rd Chandler, AZ
New Year's Eve Celebration
End the year on a high note with the Phoenix Symphony. The performance features Strauss waltzes, seasonal classics and Broadway along with contemporary favorites. Ticket includes a complimentary glass of champagne. Performance starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25.
75 N 2nd St Phoenix, AZ
Uptown Alley
Uptown Alley in Surprise is hosting two parties. The first from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for families. There are packaged deals and a balloon drop at 7 p.m. with $3,000 worth of prizes. At 9:30 p.m., the second party begins for guests 21 and older who want to enjoy the band People Who Can Fly, a champagne toast at midnight and a balloon drop including $10,000 in prizes. VIP packages are available. Advance purchase $55 per person or $100 per couple.
13525 N. Litchfield Road, Surprise
Dave & Buster’s Glendale
Another family-friendly option is Dave & Buster’s in Glendale which is offering special New Year’s Eve packages from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The $29 Fun Package includes an appetizer buffet, dessert, unlimited soft drinks, $20 Power Card per guest and a video ball drop. The $37 LOL Fun Package includes those items plus a $25 Power Card instead of $20 and unlimited video game play.
9460 W Hanna Dr., Glendale, AZ 85305
New Year’s Eve 2019: New York, New York
Get a taste of the roaring 20s at CB Live at Desert Ridge. The new concert venue is celebrating the end of prohibition and the 21st Amendment from 1929. Staff will be dressed in gangster and flapper outfits and have New York accent to match.
Rock Lobster, one of the Valley’s top cover bands, will provide the tunes. Tickets start at $20. For an additional fee see Whitney Cummings perform at 7 p.m. For full table reservations, contact events@cblive.com.
21001 N. Tatum Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85050 near Barnes & Noble in The District
Roaring Twenties New Year's Eve Party
Looking for a 20s party that’s more upscale? That’s at Arizona: Royal Palms Resort and Spa, that was originally built in the 1920s. The extravaganza will include a three-minute fireworks show at midnight, a jazz band in one ballroom and a DJ in the other, photobooth, seafood raw bar, tapas, dessert and a champagne toast featuring Moet + Chandon. Tickets start at $150.
5200 E. Camelback Road Phoenix, AZ
Bubbles & Burlesque
Turn up the heat and enjoy some bubbles at The Duce in Phoenix. Doors open at 8 p.m. $20 cover includes burlesque show and complimentary champagne from 9 p.m. to midnight. For reservations, email getyourkicks@theducephx.com or call 602-866-3863.
525 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004
NYE 2018 Black & White Masquerade
Don’t come as you are at Bar Louie Westgate. The bar on the West Side is hosting a black and white masquerade in an ode to Truman Capote’s infamous Grand Masked Ball, hosted in New York in 1966. Ring in 2019 with a champagne toast, party favors and a specialty New Year’s Eve cocktail, the Velvet 19. Formal attire not required. Admission to Event is $20. Party starts at 8 p.m.
6770 North Sunrise Blvd., Suite G-118, Glendale, AZ 85305
(623) 522-5810
Masquerade Ball - A New Year's Eve Party
For a more centrally-located masquerade ball head to FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel for a black and white gala complete with masks. Tickets include fire performers, DJ, a champagne toast at midnight and interactive entertainment throughout the night. Tickets at $75 & includes a mask. VIP tables/bottle service available
1100 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
New Year's Eve Masquerade Party 2019
Don your best mask for this masquerade party in at the Hidden Palace in north Phoenix. All tickets include first drink, party favors and a midnight toast. Act 4 photography will be taking pictures all night long. A prize will be handed out for best mask. Tickets start at $50.
15005 North Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032
New Year’s Eve at Westgate
Other New Year’s Events at Westgate include A Night at the Oscars at Lowkey Piano Bar, Disco Inferno at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, NYE with Tim Gaither at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, The Great Gatsby NYE at the Lola
6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale, AZ 85305
New Years Eve "A Taste of Soul"
Get a taste of the Southeast at Bizzle’s on Central. Foods from Louisiana, Chicago and the Caribbean will be featured along with spirits. Everything is all inclusive. First come, first serve. Tickets start at $45.
3602 South Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040
A Fifty Shades of New Year's Celebration
Whether you want to be naughty or nice, there will be something for both at Wasted Grain in Scottsdale for New Year’s Eve. Tickets include admission, a hosted bar from 8 to 10 p.m., a champagne toast at midnight and more. Naughty or nice attire suggested. Tickets start at $15. VIP packages available.
7295 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Harlem Nights New Year’s Eve 2019
Dress your best and enjoy some great music at the self-proclaimed “biggest frown & sex NYE party” at Michael’s at Park Central. Tickets start at $20 and include party favors, a special celebrity guest host. There are special packages that include bottle service.
3110 North Central Avenue #140, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Au Revoir 2018
Bring in the new year under the stars at Lustre Rooftop Bar with their Au Revoir celebration. The Parisian Red Light District theme includes an outdoor dance floor, beats by DJ Kim E. Fresh and DJ Stoney Pie, a scotch and cigar lounge, a champagne bar, absinthe fountains and two selfie stations. Tickets start at $45. Celebration starts at 9 p.m.
2 East Jefferson Street, The Hotel Palomar, Phoenix, AZ 85004
New Year’s Eve Cocktail Party
Relive the famous New York nightclub with A Night at Studio 54 at the Verrado Golf Club. DJ Ramos will be counting down and guests can enjoy appetizers, festive desserts and party favors. Starts at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $50.
4242 North Golf Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85396
New Year’s Eve with Cold Shott & The Hurricane Horns
Just like the event title says, ring in the new year with Cold Shott and the Hurricane Horns at the Rhythm Room. The eight-piece band has been around since 1990 and is big in the scene of Arizona R&B, blues, funk and soul. Tickets include party favors and champagne toast at midnight. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15.
1019 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ, 85014
Suns vs Warriors After Party: The Gold Affair
Organizers say the Gold Affair at Monarch Theatre is guaranteed to be the sexiest New Year’s Eve party in the Valley. Wearing gold is suggested (which is a color of the Warriors) and the party will feature three DJs, two rooms, a special VIP area, complimentary party favors, and complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Tickets start at $15.
122 East Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004
New Year's Rendezvous
Another post Prohibition celebration is happening at High & Rye in east Phoenix. Rendezvous will have great food and performances throughout the evening. VIP dinner seating starts at 7 p.m. with the first act of the burlesque show at 8:30 p.m. After the show is the after party where there will be a DJ and performances by aerial artists. Tickets start at $15.
5310 East High Street, Phoenix, AZ 85054
'Aloha 2019 New Year's Eve Luau
Start off 2019 with tropical vibes at Hula’s Modern Tiki in central Phoenix or Scottsdale. The Aloha 2019 New Year’s Eve Luau is a Tiki-style party with a special fixe menu and specialty drinks, half-off select bottles, champagne and sparkling rose. Guests can capture the special moments at a “tropical” photo both while enjoying live music at the Phoenix location only
5114 N. 7th St., Phoenix, AZ 85014
7213 E. 1st Ave., Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Hassle-free New Year's Eve
If those looking to avoid overpacked bars may want to check out Bitter & Twisted in downtown Phoenix. The cocktail parlor is excepting signups for thier 1950s era sock-hop theme shindig. They promise a one-of-a-kind experience where you won't have to wait 45 minutes for a drink. Prices start at $65.
1 West Jefferson, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Big NYE Bash
Swing in the new year at Topgolf's three Valley locations with one of their biggest parties of the year. THere will be live entertainment, a special menu and an "unforgettable" midnight celebration. Packages start at $250 at 9 p.m.
6101 N. 99th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85305
9500 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85256
1689 S. Santan Village Parkway, Gilbert, AZ 85295
New Year Party at Rott n' Grapes
Have dinner, sip some bubbly and dance all in one party. Rott n' Grapes location in downtown Phoenix is hosting the party featuring a three-course meal, unlimited bubbly, bear and wine selections, party favors and a midnight toast. Packages start at $55.
1001 N 3rd Ave #1, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Paz Cantina
Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Paz Cantina in Downtown Phoenix. Dine on the all-you-can-eat Nacho Bar, enjoy drink specials throughout the night and toast your way into 2019 with a champagne toast. Live bands will serenade your sayonara to 2018, while DJ Kris the Fist will soundtrack your first moments in the new year. Paz Cantina serves up authentic Mexican cuisine in its 7,000 square foot space, which includes a Tequila Room, main dining room, café, patio and concert venue with a 26 foot LED video wall. Paz Cantina is located at 330 E. Roosevelt St. in Phoenix. Learn more about Paz Cantina at pazcantina.com.
New Year's Eve parties hosted by Evening Entertainment Group
Evening Entertainment Group owns a handful of bars and nightclubs in Old Town Scottsdale. Each have their party for $20 each and start at 9 p.m.
- Bevvy's NYE 2019 Boogie Nights
- NYE 2019 Met Gala at The Mint
- HiFi Kitchen & Cocktail's Gods & Goddesses party
- Skylanes' Pretty Please NYE 2019 Red Light District party
- Bottled Blonde's Prohibition-theme party
- Casa Amigo's NYE All White Party
(2) comments
New years eve party = 1) for bars to rip you off with overpriced booze and food - mostly booze 2) an excuse to get roaring drunk and make passes at every woman (and maybe man) you see. 3) a great way to blow a month's pay 4) an excuse to drive drunk and whine about how unfair the DUI laws are.
Remember when Mother took us to a burlesque show that one year? Oh, what fun!
