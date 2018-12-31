new year's eve generic
The end is near for 2018. Whether this year gave you all the feels or you can’t wait to see it go, there are events all over the Valley to celebrate saying goodbye to 2018.

2019 Flannel Ball!

No need to dress up for this event. You can party like it’s the ‘90s and wear your best flannel at Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix. There will be beer, live music, an art show featuring 50+ creators, lots of flannel clothing, food trucks, lawn games and a piñata drop. Tickets start at $15 and VIP is $500, which is where up to eight people can drink champagne and watch the festivities. The fun starts at 9 p.m.

Tickets/Info

Roosevelt Growhouse

1025 N 2nd St., Phoenix, AZ 85004

VIRTUALIS New Year’s Eve Party

Live up the final day in 2018 like only Scottsdale can with the VIRTUALIS New Year’s Eve Party at W Scottsdale. The neon-fueled party New Year's Eve party will transform the W Scottsdale rooftop WET Deck into a futuristic wonderland complete with VR goggles, holograms, LED light shows and a DJ booth emanating techno beats from a rocket ship primed for takeoff. The night will conclude with a W ball drop and a firework show. Tickets start at $50 for women and $75 for men.

Tickets/info or  VIP tickets at vip@spellboundeg.com or call (602) 405-0099. 

W Scottsdale

7277 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

A Sparkling New Year's Eve

For those with a bigger budget but don’t want the craziness of an Old Town Scottsdale party, this is the celebration for you at the Centerstage Bar at Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch. Brian Chartrand and Young Country will be performing. The party is free for resort guests or those who have made dinner reservations. If not, the tickets are $30 which includes a complimentary glass of champagne, live music, party favors and a midnight. 

For reservation and availability, please visit: http://bit.ly/2kEELI7

Whiskey Row New Year’s Eve Boot Drop 

This isn’t in the Valley but it’s always worth it this time of year to drive to Prescott. The City hosts the Whiskey Row New Year’s Eve Boot Drop from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. It’s free to all ages. The 6-foot boot is lowered down a 40-foot flagpole at midnight. Prizes are given throughout the night with music provided by Magic 99.1 FM. There will also be rides on a ferris wheel and food and drink from local vendors. There are two drops, one at 10 p.m. and the other at midnight. 

Downtown Prescott Arizona

120 S Montezuma Street, Prescott, AZ 86303

Vintage Vegas New Year's Eve Party

Get the feel of old school Las Vegas at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale. Entertainment includes a tribute band to the Rat Pack in one room, DJs in another and postmodern jukebox music in the third room. Tickets include a six-drink wristband, champagne toast and balloon drop. Tickets start at $125 per person.

Tickets/info

9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, Arizona 85256

Raven's New Year's Eve Gala

For those who want a cheaper option at at Talking Stick Resort, there is the Raven's New Year's Eve Gala in the grant two-level Showroom. High-energy party band Bound will perform a mix of classic and current favorites with DJ Mr. Pink spinning the records. There will be two full bars, $7 specialty cocktails, complimentary champagne, party favors and a balloon drop. Semi-formal to black tie attire requested.

Tickets/info

9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, Arizona 85256

Champagne Ball NYE 2019

Go big or go home at the annual block party on Mill Avenue called The Champagne Ball. El Hefe Tempe and Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row Tempe are teaming up for the biggest NYE party in the city. Guests can enjoy the champagne theme throughout both venues and outside with full stage set up along with music by DJ Diesel, DJ Thomas James and DJ Ekoh. No cover entry till 11 p.m. Tickets are $20 with VIP tickets at $40. 

Tickets at www.elhefe.com or www.dierkswhiskyrow.com

El Hefe: 640 S Mill Ave #110, Tempe, AZ 85281

Dierks: 640 S Mill Ave #120, Tempe, AZ 85281

NYE on Mill Avenue

Also happening on Mill Avenue is not technically a block party but other spots along mill, such as Low Key Piano Bar and Shady Park, will be offering deals. 

Info

300 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ

Whiskey at Midnight

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row Scottsdale is hosting "Whiskey at Midnight". They will have festive décor, drink specials and music by DJ Real. No cover entry till 11 p.m., otherwise tickets are $20 and VIP are $40. 

Tickets/info

4420 N Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Vintage 2019

Want more champagne themes? No problem. Vintage 2019 at Hand Cut Burgers & Chophouse has your back with a champagne and wine themed party. Groups of six or more will enjoy a penny bottle of Poema Champagne to celebrate. For reservations, call 480-494-2008 or visit www.handcutchophouse.com

7135 E Camelback Rd #154, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Bentley’s Ball

At Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row Gilbert, the theme is Nashville and southern-inspired. The party will feature festive décor, food and drinks specials and music by DJ Steel. No cover or VIP tickets are available. It is recommended you arrive early. VIP table service is available. Dinner is at 5 p.m. with the party starting at 10 p.m.

323 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234

The World Is Yours

Say hello to my little friend! Riot House in Scottsdale will have a Scarface and pink neo theme party for New Year’s Eve. DJ Cutswell will be providing the music starting at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $40 for the nightclub. A VIP Package for two is $300 which includes a bottle of Veuve Champagne and priority entry. 

4425 N. Saddlebag Trail #105 Scottsdale, AZ

Countdown to Confetti

El Hefe Scottsdale will be decked out in traditional gold, black and silver décor this New Year’s Eve. The party starts at 8 p.m. but it’ll be open all day. DJ Convince will be providing the music. No cover entry till 11 p.m. Tickets are $20 and VIP are $40, which includes priority entry and a penny glass of champagne. 

4425 N Saddlebag Trail #101, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Crescent Ballroom’s 8th annual New Year’s Eve 2019 Block Party

For the eighth straight year, Crescent Ballroom is hosting downtown Phoenix’s biggest New Year’s Eve Bash. The hot spot shuts down Second and Third avenues in downtown Phoenix. One ticket gets you three stages. One stage will feature Soul Train 70s Dance Party while another will have Kalliope & The Walter Productions Show. Studio 54 Drag Disco & Cabare will perform on the third stage. There will also be food trucks, lights, drinks and more. Tickets start at $15.

Tickets/info

308 N 2nd Ave, Phoenix, Arizona 85003

Decadence Arizona

Ring in the new year with the ultimate dance party at Rawhide in Chandler. There will be two main stages with more than 25 national acts. There will be plenty of lights with those fast beats, too. Doors open at 5 p.m. and curfew is at 3 a.m. Tickets start at $219, for Dec. 30 & 31.

Tickets/info

5700 W North Loop Rd Chandler, AZ

New Year's Eve Celebration

End the year on a high note with the Phoenix Symphony. The performance features Strauss waltzes, seasonal classics and Broadway along with contemporary favorites. Ticket includes a complimentary glass of champagne. Performance starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

75 N 2nd St Phoenix, AZ

Uptown Alley

Uptown Alley in Surprise is hosting two parties. The first from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for families. There are packaged deals and a balloon drop at 7 p.m. with $3,000 worth of prizes. At 9:30 p.m., the second party begins for guests 21 and older who want to enjoy the band People Who Can Fly, a champagne toast at midnight and a balloon drop including $10,000 in prizes. VIP packages are available. Advance purchase $55 per person or $100 per couple. 

Tickets/info

13525 N. Litchfield Road, Surprise

Dave & Buster’s Glendale

Another family-friendly option is Dave & Buster’s in Glendale which is offering special New Year’s Eve packages from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The $29 Fun Package includes an appetizer buffet, dessert, unlimited soft drinks, $20 Power Card per guest and a video ball drop. The $37 LOL Fun Package includes those items plus a $25 Power Card instead of $20 and unlimited video game play. 

9460 W Hanna Dr., Glendale, AZ 85305

New Year’s Eve 2019: New York, New York

Get a taste of the roaring 20s at CB Live at Desert Ridge. The new concert venue is celebrating the end of prohibition and the 21st Amendment from 1929. Staff will be dressed in gangster and flapper outfits and have New York accent to match.

Rock Lobster, one of the Valley’s top cover bands, will provide the tunes. Tickets start at $20. For an additional fee see Whitney Cummings perform at 7 p.m. For full table reservations, contact events@cblive.com.

Tickets/info

21001 N. Tatum Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85050 near Barnes & Noble in The District

Roaring Twenties New Year's Eve Party

 Looking for a 20s party that’s more upscale? That’s at Arizona: Royal Palms Resort and Spa, that was originally built in the 1920s. The extravaganza will include a three-minute fireworks show at midnight, a jazz band in one ballroom and a DJ in the other, photobooth, seafood raw bar, tapas, dessert and a champagne toast featuring Moet + Chandon. Tickets start at $150.

Tickets/info

5200 E. Camelback Road Phoenix, AZ

Bubbles & Burlesque

Turn up the heat and enjoy some bubbles at The Duce in Phoenix. Doors open at 8 p.m. $20 cover includes burlesque show and complimentary champagne from 9 p.m. to midnight. For reservations, email getyourkicks@theducephx.com or call 602-866-3863.

525 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004

NYE 2018 Black & White Masquerade

Don’t come as you are at Bar Louie Westgate. The bar on the West Side is hosting a black and white masquerade in an ode to Truman Capote’s infamous Grand Masked Ball, hosted in New York in 1966. Ring in 2019 with a champagne toast, party favors and a specialty New Year’s Eve cocktail, the Velvet 19. Formal attire not required. Admission to Event is $20. Party starts at 8 p.m.

6770 North Sunrise Blvd., Suite G-118, Glendale, AZ 85305

(623) 522-5810

Masquerade Ball - A New Year's Eve Party

For a more centrally-located masquerade ball head to FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel for a black and white gala complete with masks. Tickets include fire performers, DJ, a champagne toast at midnight and interactive entertainment throughout the night. Tickets at $75 & includes a mask. VIP tables/bottle service available

Tickets/info

1100 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003

New Year's Eve Masquerade Party 2019

Don your best mask for this masquerade party in at the Hidden Palace in north Phoenix. All tickets include first drink, party favors and a midnight toast. Act 4 photography will be taking pictures all night long. A prize will be handed out for best mask. Tickets start at $50.

Tickets/info

15005 North Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

New Year’s Eve at Westgate

Other New Year’s Events at Westgate include A Night at the Oscars at Lowkey Piano Bar, Disco Inferno at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon, NYE with Tim Gaither at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, The Great Gatsby NYE at the Lola

Tickets/info

6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale, AZ 85305

New Years Eve "A Taste of Soul"

Get a taste of the Southeast at Bizzle’s on Central. Foods from Louisiana, Chicago and the Caribbean will be featured along with spirits. Everything is all inclusive. First come, first serve. Tickets start at $45.

Tickets/info

3602 South Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040

A Fifty Shades of New Year's Celebration

Whether you want to be naughty or nice, there will be something for both at Wasted Grain in Scottsdale for New Year’s Eve. Tickets include admission, a hosted bar from 8 to 10 p.m., a champagne toast at midnight and more. Naughty or nice attire suggested. Tickets start at $15. VIP packages available.

Tickets/info

7295 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Harlem Nights New Year’s Eve 2019

Dress your best and enjoy some great music at the self-proclaimed “biggest frown & sex NYE party” at Michael’s at Park Central. Tickets start at $20 and include party favors, a special celebrity guest host. There are special packages that include bottle service.

Tickets/info

3110 North Central Avenue #140, Phoenix, AZ 85012

Au Revoir 2018

Bring in the new year under the stars at Lustre Rooftop Bar with their Au Revoir celebration. The Parisian Red Light District theme includes an outdoor dance floor, beats by DJ Kim E. Fresh and DJ Stoney Pie, a scotch and cigar lounge, a champagne bar, absinthe fountains and two selfie stations. Tickets start at $45. Celebration starts at 9 p.m.

Tickets/info

2 East Jefferson Street, The Hotel Palomar, Phoenix, AZ 85004

New Year’s Eve Cocktail Party

Relive the famous New York nightclub with A Night at Studio 54 at the Verrado Golf Club. DJ Ramos will be counting down and guests can enjoy appetizers, festive desserts and party favors. Starts at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $50. 

Tickets/info

4242 North Golf Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85396

New Year’s Eve with Cold Shott & The Hurricane Horns

Just like the event title says, ring in the new year with Cold Shott and the Hurricane Horns at the Rhythm Room. The eight-piece band has been around since 1990 and is big in the scene of Arizona R&B, blues, funk and soul. Tickets include party favors and champagne toast at midnight. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Tickets/info

1019 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ, 85014

Suns vs Warriors After Party: The Gold Affair

Organizers say the Gold Affair at Monarch Theatre is guaranteed to be the sexiest New Year’s Eve party in the Valley. Wearing gold is suggested (which is a color of the Warriors) and the party will feature three DJs, two rooms, a special VIP area, complimentary party favors, and complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Tickets start at $15.

Tickets/info

122 East Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004

New Year's Rendezvous

Another post Prohibition celebration is happening at High & Rye in east Phoenix. Rendezvous will have great food and performances throughout the evening. VIP dinner seating starts at 7 p.m. with the first act of the burlesque show at 8:30 p.m. After the show is the after party where there will be a DJ and performances by aerial artists. Tickets start at $15.

Tickets/info

5310 East High Street, Phoenix, AZ 85054

'Aloha 2019 New Year's Eve Luau

Start off 2019 with tropical vibes at Hula’s Modern Tiki in central Phoenix or Scottsdale. The Aloha 2019 New Year’s Eve Luau is a Tiki-style party with a special fixe menu and specialty drinks, half-off select bottles, champagne and sparkling rose. Guests can capture the special moments at a “tropical” photo both while enjoying live music at the Phoenix location only

5114 N. 7th St., Phoenix, AZ 85014               

7213 E. 1st Ave., Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Hassle-free New Year's Eve

If those looking to avoid overpacked bars may want to check out Bitter & Twisted in downtown Phoenix. The cocktail parlor is excepting signups for thier 1950s era sock-hop theme shindig. They promise a one-of-a-kind experience where you won't have to wait 45 minutes for a drink. Prices start at $65.

Info/sign-up

1 West Jefferson, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Big NYE Bash

Swing in the new year at Topgolf's three Valley locations with one of their biggest parties of the year. THere will be live entertainment, a special menu and an "unforgettable" midnight celebration. Packages start at $250 at 9 p.m.

Reservation info

6101 N. 99th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85305

9500 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

1689 S. Santan Village Parkway, Gilbert, AZ 85295         

New Year Party at Rott n' Grapes

Have dinner, sip some bubbly and dance all in one party. Rott n' Grapes location in downtown Phoenix is hosting the party featuring a three-course meal, unlimited bubbly, bear and wine selections, party favors and a midnight toast. Packages start at $55.

Tickets/info

1001 N 3rd Ave #1, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Paz Cantina

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Paz Cantina in Downtown Phoenix. Dine on the all-you-can-eat Nacho Bar, enjoy drink specials throughout the night and toast your way into 2019 with a champagne toast. Live bands will serenade your sayonara to 2018, while DJ Kris the Fist will soundtrack your first moments in the new year. Paz Cantina serves up authentic Mexican cuisine in its 7,000 square foot space, which includes a Tequila Room, main dining room, café, patio and concert venue with a 26 foot LED video wall. Paz Cantina is located at 330 E. Roosevelt St. in Phoenix. Learn more about Paz Cantina at pazcantina.com.

New Year's Eve parties hosted by Evening Entertainment Group

Evening Entertainment Group owns a handful of bars and nightclubs in Old Town Scottsdale. Each have their party for $20 each and start at 9 p.m.

Know of a party that I missed? Email me at dbaker@azfamily.com.

 

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

(2) comments

Dean
Dean

New years eve party = 1) for bars to rip you off with overpriced booze and food - mostly booze 2) an excuse to get roaring drunk and make passes at every woman (and maybe man) you see. 3) a great way to blow a month's pay 4) an excuse to drive drunk and whine about how unfair the DUI laws are.

Report Add Reply
Dean-
Dean-

Remember when Mother took us to a burlesque show that one year? Oh, what fun!

Report Add Reply

