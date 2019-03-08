PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You can't walk nearly a block in the Phoenix area without coming across a taco shop. But which ones are the best?
With so many to choose from, how can you narrow down your selection when the cravings kick in.
Well, we asked and you answered: Where are the best tacos in the Phoenix area? One or more of these places are sure to satisfy your craving.
6. Taco Guild
Taco Guild, located in Phoenix, is the winner of Phoenix New Times People's Choice Award for Best Tacos.
Not only do they have killer tacos but they serve craft beer and cater!
Taco Guild is located at 546 E. Osborn Road in Phoenix.
5. Restaurant Atoyac Estilo Oaxaca
Located in north Phoenix, Atoyac Estilo features monthly taco specials.
It is located at 1830 W. Glendale Avenue in Phoenix.
4. Mr. Mesquite Taqueria
Mr. Mesquite Taqueria is known for their fast-pace service and $2 Taco Tuesday.
It is located in several locations including Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe. Mr. Mesquite Taqueria even has a food truck for on-the-go tacos!
You can find these delicious street tacos at 25 N. 40th Street in Phoenix, 7345 E. Shoeman Lane in Scottsdale, 7000 E. Mayo Boulevard in Scottsdale, 505 S. Mill Avenue in Tempe.
3. Mucho Macho Taco
Mucho Macho Taco is an independent neighborhood taco shop in Phoenix that also caters!
It is located at 5341 N. 7th Avenue in Phoenix.
2. La Santisima Gourmet Taco Shop
La Santisima combines fresh local produce into their Mexican cuisine.
If tacos aren't your thing, the restaurant just introduced gourmet tostadas.
La Santisima is located at 1919 N. 16th Street in Phoenix.
1. Barrio Queen
With multiple locations across Arizona, Barrio Queen focuses on making guests feel like family.
Hundreds flock to Barrio Queen, not only for their tacos, but the wide variety of tequila, as well.
Barrio Queen is located at 7114 E. Stetson Drive, Suite 105 in Scottsdale, 388 N. Gilbert Road in Gilbert and 21001 N Tatum Boulevard in Phoenix.
