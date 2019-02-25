PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Whether you are looking for a quick snack or a hip place to grab a drink, dive bars are always a great option.
When looking through the Phoenix area, there are plenty of hidden gems for you to get your fix and a couple have even made a TV appearance.
Check out the list below for a few of the more popular dive bars in the Phoenix area.
The Bikini Lounge
Sitting close to the heart of downtown Phoenix is The Bikini Lounge.
Near 15th Avenue and Roosevelt Street, The Bikini Lounge opened its doors in 1947, making it one of the oldest bars in the Phoenix area.
This watering hole prides itself on maintaining much of its original Polynesian charm with their decor and almost unchanging prices.
The Bikini Lounge is cash only, however, so keep that in mind if you are going for a quick drink or grabbing a bite to eat.
The Bikini Lounge is open from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday thru Sunday.
For more information, check them out here.
Rum Runner's
Located in north Phoenix, Rum Runner's is one of Phoenix's relatively newer dive bars.
Sitting near Seventh Street north of Northern Avenue, Rum Runner's opened in 2012.
You will be hearing phrases like "Arrr! Matey!" or "Ahoy!" with their very pirate-themed bar.
Rum Runner's offers plenty of drinks and food with special events happening every day.
Their business hours are 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday thru Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Sundays.
For more information on Rum Runner's, check them out here.
High Dive
Looking for the newest, trendiest spot in Phoenix to eat or drink? High Dive in the Arcadia neighborhood might just be for you.
Opening in August 2018, High Dive is just planting their roots in the Phoenix area. The restaurant is brought to you by Square One Concepts, who are behind the popular Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers restaurant and several others.
High Dive prides itself on their "kaleidoscope of different concepts, eras, styles, and vibes all under the same roof." It sits near 42nd Street and Indian School Road.
They are open from 3 p.m. to midnight Monday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday thru Saturday and 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday.
For more information, read about them here.
Swizzle Inn
The Swizzle Inn has been a signature staple of Phoenix for over 20 years.
Swizzle Inn is tucked in the back of a strip mall located at 16th Street and Bethany Home Road.
You can grab a drink or have comfort food like chips and jerky at this cozy bar.
The bar has also stepped up during American crisis' including Hurricane Irma, when the owners donated at least $11,971 in revenue to relief efforts.
The Swizzle Inn is open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
For more information, check them out here.
https://goo.gl/maps/K4WHR3YrdeA2
The Little Woody
Right across from High Dive is The Little Woody, another Arcadia hotspot.
Near 42nd Street and Indian School Road, The Little Woody has plenty of entertainment, drinks and food available.
They have a great list of cocktails and plenty of whiskeys options to go along with their assortment of games.
The Little Woody is open Monday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. with happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information about them, check out their website.