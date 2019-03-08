PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- On some days, it's easier to dine out than to cook at home.
But families don’t have to break their budget when they go out. Plenty of restaurants offer free meals for kids.
Here are 10 restaurants in the Valley where children can eat for free.
NYPD Pizza
Every Wednesday and Sunday after 4 p.m., children 10 and under who dine in at any NYPD pizza location will get a free meal. This offer happens when adults purchase a meal including a small pizza.
Two kids can eat free with a purchase of any medium, large, or Sicilian pizza. The free meals include pizza bites, spaghetti marinara or spaghetti with meatball meal.
The best news for children, the meals are served with a drink and an ice cream sundae. This offer is only valid while dining in.
Location: NYPD Pizza has 12 locations throughout the Valley.
For more information, click here.
18 Degrees Neighborhood Grill at the Ice Den
Every Thursday, children can get a free meal with any purchase of an adult meal.
The free menu includes a grilled cheese sandwich, chicken fingers, burger, and one topping of pizza.
The meal does come with a choice of fries or fruit.
Location: 9375 E. Bell Road in Scottsdale.
For more information, visit 18-degrees.com.
Clubhouse Grill
This sports bar and grill offers free meals to children 10 and under every day.
This offer is only valid with purchase of an adult meal and dine-in only.
The menu includes a grilled cheese sandwich, cheeseburger and a pancake breakfast.
Location: 14175 W. Indian School Rd in Goodyear.
For more information, click here.
Denny’s
Yes, even one of the most famous diners offers free kids meals.
While it varies per restaurant, on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., up to two children ages, 10 and under can eat free per one regular adult meal.
Drinks are not included in this deal.
Some of the free meals offered include chicken nuggets, hamburger, grilled cheese and a build-your-own Junior Grand Slam.
Location: There are about 30 locations Valley wide.
For more information, click here.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
Children ages 12 and under eat free on Sunday with a $10 purchase per adult.
The free meals include a barbecue sandwich and chicken nuggets.
A drink and ice cream are included.
Location: Dickey's has 10 locations in the Valley.
For more information, click here.
IKEA Tempe
As a popular place to shop for furniture, you wouldn’t expect this to have a restaurant!
But IKEA has a restaurant which may be an excellent way to get a free kids meal while shopping.
IKEA’s Tempe restaurant offers a free kids meal.
While the offers change, two kids 12 and under eat free every Tuesday after 11 a.m. with the purchase of one adult entree $3.99 or greater. It may include chicken tenders, meatballs and macaroni and cheese. A side and drink are included.
Location: 2110 W. IKEA Way, Tempe
For more information on the restaurant, click here.
Uncle Bear’s Bar and Grill
Every Wednesday, children 12 and under eat free with a purchase of an adult meal.
The free menu includes a burger, chicken tenders, quesadilla and some macaroni and cheese.
Location: Uncle Bear’s has three Valley locations.
To see the complete list, click here.
For more information, click here.
Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers
At their Shea location, children ages 12 and under can eat free with a purchase of an adult meal on Tuesdays.
The meals include grilled cheese sandwich, hot dog, chicken tenders and cheeseburger sliders.
The meal does include a drink and fries.
Location: Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers currently has six Valley locations. To see the complete list, click here.
For more information, click here.
Chelsea’s Kitchen
Every day from 3 p.m., to 6 p.m., kids 12 and under can eat free with a purchase of an adult meal.
The free meals include grilled cheese, macaroni and cheese and fish.
The meals do come with a drink.
Location: 5040 N. 40th Street in Phoenix.
For more information, click here.
St. Francis
Children 10 and under can eat free every day with any purchase of an adult meal per kids meal.
The free meals include a kids pizza, scrambled eggs and toast, fruit salad and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Location: 111 E. Camelback Road in Phoenix.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.