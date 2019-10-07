PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Education (ADE) has released a report card of sorts, showing AzMerit test results from schools around the state.
It is designed to be an education resource to help the public learn more about how Arizona students are measuring up.
So how did your school fare? You can find out online.
The ADE report reveals the final combined performance results from the Fall 2018 and Spring 2019 administrations of AzMERIT testing, as well as the other assessment tests permitted.
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman says that scores have improved 13 of the 22 grade-level and test categories.
The results include the total percentage of Arizona public school students who passed the assessments and the percentage at each performance level.
“I am very proud of the hard work my Assessment and Accountability teams have done in incorporating AzMERIT data with the rest of the Menu of Assessments data into the scores this year,” Hoffman said. “I am also pleased to announce that our students have improved in 13 of the 22 grade-level and test categories. While assessment scores can always be increased, I would like to extend my congratulations to all of our educators and students for their improvement.”
Arizona public school students in third grade through high school take the AzMERIT test or either the SAT or ACT . Students in grades third through eight take an assessment in English language arts (ELA) and math at their grade level. Students taking high school level English and math take End-of-Course assessments that test their proficiency in those subjects.
On the same website, you can also view graduation rates, dropout rates and enrollment data.
Just click on AZ School Report Cards. All the information is listed alphabetically online, and you can search by school or by district.
For more information on AzMerit assessment, please visit www.azed.gov/assessment.