CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Chandler couple is facing a trespassing charge after police say they found them squatting at a vacant home with two young children.
Police say the home in the neighborhood northwest of Gilbert Road and Chandler Boulevard/Williams Field Road is for sale by an online real estate company. Potential buyers use an app to register and get a code that allows them into the house.
Officers investigating a report of possible squatters arrived at the home the evening of Saturday, Sept. 7 to find Gary Lynn, 29, and Adriana Gamboa, 26, along with Gamboa’s 2-year-old and 4-year old. Police say they had “a stroller, bags of clothing, food and other personal items scattered throughout the house.”
According to the Chandler Police Department, Lynn and Gamboa told officers the house was unlocked, but investigators say Gamboa’s phone had the app needed to get an entry code.
Police say Gamboa showered while at the home and then bathed her kids.
Both Lynn and Gamboa were booked on suspicion of trespassing. Gamboa is also facing a charge of possessing drug paraphernalia. The Department of Child Safety was notified to take custody of her two children.