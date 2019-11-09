PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Police are asking the public's help after a man pulled a gun at a security guard in Phoenix.
The incident occurred on Oct. 27 at El Rancho Market near 19th and Dunlap avenues.
[RAW VIDEO: Man pulls gun on security guard at Phoenix market]
Surveillance video showed a man stealing some diapers and concealed them under his shirt.
According to police, the store security guard confronted the man at the front entrance as the suspect attempted to exit.
The suspect then pulled out a semi-auto handgun from his front waist area and pointed it to the security guard.
The armed suspect then got away from the area.
Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic Male, about 25 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches. He weighs about 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. The suspect also has tattoos on both forearms, hands and left side of neck
The suspect was last seen on Silver Nissan SUV.
Anyone with information can contact Silent Witness anonymously at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO. (Spanish speaking)