PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona relaxed COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday, with Gov. Doug Ducey announcing an easing up of mask guidelines. But the Arizona Diamondbacks are still sticking with their plan of 25% capacity at home games.
#Dbacks still sticking with 25% capacity for #OpeningDay until they see guidelines for expanding attendance. Derrick Hall says team would like to have more fans in ballpark but make sure they feel safe. pic.twitter.com/J1YXsUpnor— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) March 25, 2021
Team President Derrick Hall took the media on a tour of what's new at Chase Field in 2021. He said the team is currently set up to keep people 6 feet apart. They will look for clarification on local guidelines with the hope of expanding attendance when its safe.
Fans will still have to wear a mask, and only clear bags are allowed inside the stadium. You will need a cellphone to get in. "Everything is going to be digital, obviously; it's all contactless. It's all cashless. That's the purpose of of our new approach here, to make sure people do feel as clean and contactless as possible, and that includes our tickets," said Hall.
So what's new at Chase Field this season? There's a new "Kids Corner," and an authentic merchandise room. Gadzooks Enchiladas has also set up a kiosk.
Executive Chef Stephen Tilder has cooked up 16 new ballpark foods. They include:
- Poblano Cheesesteak (Shaved Philly Ribeye, American Cheese, fire roasted poblano chili, barbecue aioli, battered onion straws)
- Beer Cheese Bratwurst (Beer bratwurst, pub beer cheese, griddled onion, brown mustard, pretzel roll)
- 505 Green Chile, Chicken Bacon and Ranch Tots (Grilled chicken, tots, nacho cheese, bacon, 505 green chili)
- Ultimate Bacon Pub Burger (Chuck patty, pub beer cheese, bacon, battered onion, barbecue sauce, pickles, potato roll)
- Danzeisen Dairy Chocolate Mint Chip Stack Shake
16 new items on the menu @ChaseField in 2021. Exec Chef Stephen Tilder plans explains his inspiration #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/Uh12j0gX9V— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) March 25, 2021
Opening Day is sold out at Chase Field. The D-backs begin the season next Thursday at San Diego and play their first game at Chase Field on Friday, April 9 vs. the Reds.