NEAR SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Fans were waiting to ace Zack Greinke in spring training as well as the team.
A good sign for the Arizona Diamondbacks as Greinke was on the bump throwing his first bullpen session of the spring.
"Went good, felt good, threw a lot of strikes. The pitches were OK. So, throw again in two days," said Greinke.
"He mixed in some breaking balls, all pitches in all areas. It was a typical Zack day. To get him back out there hot and live was nice. And I know he just wants to get stronger and build toward the start of the season," said Diamondbacks manager Tory Lovullo.
The righthander's first spring workout came later than expected. The veteran reported to camp on Friday when he was supposed to arrive Tuesday and start throwing on Wednesday.
"Things kind of creeped up faster than I was thinking. And I was going to have to rush to get here. And then I decided instead of rushing, asked if I could come out on a more relaxed pace," said Greinke.
Greinke didn't throw on Saturday because he said he strained his neck on the flight here. He said he didn't consider the impact arriving late would have on his team, but it was addressed behind the scenes with Lovullo.
"Yeah, I felt it my responsibility and call certain things to his attention, that are important to me," said Lovullo.
In the off-season, there were several reports stating Greinke would be traded. He's still here and has no desire to leave the state
"I've had a really good time here. Everything about it is pretty good. The organization is really good. The town is good. The players on the team are great. It's just a good setup here," said Greinke.
Last year, Greinke worked strictly with catcher Jeff Mathis. But, in the off-season, Mathis left and signed with the Rangers. So this year Greinke we'll have to find a new battery mate to bond with.
"With our team, it will be easy, at least if Murphy or Alex catch because they were both here all year last year and talked to them plenty about it, so," said Greinke.
Bonding with his teammates, and having some fun, Greinke jokingly took a shot at reliever Archie Bradley
"He's a loser," Greinke said.
"I think anytime Zack to even answer about you, you take it as a compliment. Usually, it's a no comment or he just stares at you. The fact that he is now acknowledging me, even though we are on year three, we are in the right path right now," said Bradley.
So, the 15-game winner is here. Better late than never and ready to lead the Arizona rotation. Despite all the changes, Greinke feels Arizona is a contender.
"This season our team is still in the fight, to win it all, which is all you can ask for," said Greinke.
