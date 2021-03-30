PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Tuesday that they are expanding capacity at Chase Field to approximately 20,000 fans per game, beginning with the home opener on April 9.

The additional seats will be released this Friday at 9 a.m. The initial capacity sold out in less than 2 hours last week.

“As we continue to see the key measurements improve throughout the state and the restrictions lifted on businesses, we feel very comfortable that we can permit additional fans to enjoy D-backs baseball while still providing a safe and comfortable environment,” said D-backs President and CEO Derrick Hall.

Last week, the team unveiled a series of health and comfort measures ensuring fan safety. Mobile food ordering, cashless/touchless concessions and merchandise and increased sanitation measures around the ballpark were among the new additions to Chase Field.

“We will continue to require masks and ask fans to distance appropriately while keeping all other policies in place to start the season," said Hall.

The team has also announced a Clear Bag policy. The first 5,000 fans on April 9 to 11 will receive a clear tote bag, courtesy of Gila River Hotels and Casinos.

Additional ticket information regarding games after May 16 will be announced at a later date. Ticket information is available online.

The Home Opener will take place on April 9 at 6:40 p.m., the first of three games against the Cincinnati Reds, followed by a two-game Interleague series against the Oakland As.