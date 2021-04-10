PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Arizona Diamondbacks apologized Saturday morning for some technical snags that marred the team’s home opener for fans on Friday.
It was the first time D-backs fans have been at Chase Field since the 2019 season final on Sept. 29. It was a sellout crowd of 19,385 socially-distanced fans in a stadium designed for 48,000.
Mobile food ordering, cashless/touchless concessions, merchandise, and increased sanitation measures around the ballpark were among the new additions to Chase Field. And while the Diamondbacks said fans would be required to wear masks, not everyone did.
Fans tweeted about "crazy long" lines, with some calling the evening "a disaster" and "ridiculous."
"I spent more time in line than watching the game!" one fan tweeted. "The whole experience was terrible," another posted.
“We pride ourselves in providing the best fan experience in sports, and last night we regrettably came up short due to concessions inefficiencies that results in long lines and transactional difficulties,” Diamondbacks President and CEO Derrick Hall said in a tweeted statement. “We apologize for any inconveniences and the negative impact it had on our fans’ enjoyment. The issues are correctable and will be addressed and remedied immediately so as not to be repeated.”
Later in the day, the Diamondbacks tweeted that they would be offering those who had a single-day ticket to Friday's game a free ticket "as a token of our appreciation." And for season ticket holders? "We're determining a meaningful offer ...," Hall said, promising that the organization is "committed to immediate improvements."
The D-backs lost to the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 in 10 innings. The teams face off again at Chase Field Saturday evening in another limited-attendance game.
