PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A development company on Tuesday revealed their plans for the redevelopment of the Paradise Valley Mall.

RED Development announced their plans for the redevelopment of Paradise Valley Mall near Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard in Phoenix. The plans include 400 luxury apartments with StreetLights Residential.

"We are excited to be part of the redevelopment vision that will restore the activity, vibrancy, and sense of community that was prevalent for so many years on the property," Greg Nadeau of StreetLights said. "Our residents value walkability and convenient access to amenities and retail; expectations will be exceeded with this mixed-use project."

There also will be a brand new Whole Foods Market, a dine-in Harkin's luxury theater, and three upscale restaurants that RED Development plans to announce in the next few weeks. These additions are part of the first phase for the former mall and is expected to open mid-2024.

"The overall vision of this redevelopment is guided by the sentiment of honoring the more than 40-year history and legacy of the former mall and its significance in the neighborhood," said Mike Ebert, managing partner at RED. "At its core, PV is about building a strong and enduring sense of community. It will be a mix of retail, restaurant, outdoor spaces, housing, and employment and a destination that fosters collaboration, creativity, and coming together."

In addition to the new stores and homes, there will be a new logo, additional property development, including stores, apartments, hospitality, and other entertainment concepts.

"It's fantastic to see that through this evolution, from 1970s mall to world-class, mixed-use destination, developers RED and Macerich are committed to keeping the fabric of our community as the central focus that is inspiring the design, tenant mix, and overall offering of PV," said Phoenix City Councilwoman Deb Stark. "This is the first of many exciting announcements planned, and we look forward to seeing these phase one tenants embark on construction."

For more information about RED Development, you can visit their website here. For more information about PV, you can visit the PV website here.