PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A developer with Arizona ties is expected to plead guilty to fraud charges in connection with the ongoing college admissions and testing bribery scheme.
According to the Department of Justice, Robert Flaxman agreed Monday “to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.”
A hearing has not been scheduled. It's not clear when that might take place, but according to the plea agreement written by the DOJ, Flaxman has an April 30 deadline.
That agreement, which Flaxman signed on April 3, also lays out the maximum penalties Flaxman could face, including incarceration for 20 years, supervised release for three years and a fine of $250,000.
The U.S. attorney handling the case is not recommending the maximum punishments.
The plea agreement also states that Flaxman will give up his rights to challenge his conviction and his sentence.
Flaxman is the CEO of Crown Realty & Development, which developed the Montelucia resort in Scottsdale and attempted to redevelop Mountain Shadows resort in Paradise Valley.
He is accused of spending $250,000 to get his son into the University of San Diego by bribing a coach in 2015, according to the United States Department of Justice.
Flaxman is also accused of spending $100,000 to have someone give his daughter answers during the ACT.
Flaxman's case is part of "Operation Security Blues," which made national headlines with the revelation that actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman were among the accused.
Huffman on Monday apologized for her part in the scam.
She and Flaxman are among about a dozen parents who have agreed to plead guilty.
Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are not among those to reach plea deals.
Accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither participated in the sport, the couple has yet to say anything publicly about the allegations.
