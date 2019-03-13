PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A prominent real estate mogul with several ties to Arizona projects is accused in a federal bribery scandal.
Robert Flaxman is one of dozens of wealthy parents accused of paying bribes to get their children into elite colleges.
Flaxman is the CEO of Crown Realty & Development, which developed the Montelucia resort in Scottsdale and the Mountain Shadows resort in Paradise Valley.
He is accused of spending $250,000 to get his son into the University of San Diego by bribing a coach in 2015, according to the United States Department of Justice.
Flaxman is also accused of spending $100,000 to have someone give his daughter answers during the ACT.
"Full House" star Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossino Gianulli are two of the most well-known people also accused in the conspiracy and fraud case. Loughlin faced a judge Wednesday and posted a $1 million bond.
The couple is accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California. Their daughters were portrayed as gifted rowers, even though they never participated in the sport.
“I think the parents are facing serious time and perhaps what I mean by that is prison time,” said CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman.
