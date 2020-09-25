PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Chicago developer is offering to give the City of Phoenix a $100,000 donation to fund affordable housing projects if city leaders approve tax breaks for a new high-rise apartment building.
Even though downtown Phoenix is experiencing a real estate boom, Phoenix City Council is considering using a tax incentive called GPLET, meant to spur development in areas where most don't want to build.
"The way it works is a private developer will go to the city, and they'll say I'm going to construct a private project. And when it's done I'm going to convey the project to you, the city," said Jon Riches, the Goldwater Institute's Director of National Litigation. "But that same day the city will lease it back to the developer, and the developer basically has full control over the project."
The developer gets full control, but doesn't pay property taxes since the property is then city-owned. "The original and in fact still the intent of GPLET was to basically rehabilitate very dangerous, dilapidated parts of the city," Riches said.
In exchange for getting the tax benefit, the Hubbard Street Group says it'll make 10% of the units in the new 26-floor apartment building "workforce housing," and a day before a subcommittee meeting was set to vote on the proposal, a lawyer for the developer said it would donate $100,000 to the City of Phoenix for affordable housing.
"I'll say this: in the United States of America I don't think government officials should be accepting cash payments in exchange for approving private projects," Riches said.
Though some city leaders say this is standard practice.
"On a national level, in most cities it's required that you support affordable housing if you're building these projects," said Christine Mackay, City of Phoenix Community and Economic Development Director.
And during Wednesday's Workforce and Economic Development Subcommittee meeting, some council members spoke up in support of the plan.
"We as the city of Phoenix can actually turn around and either have a non-profit or ourselves build workforce housing or affordable housing. I think it's a good trend to have," said Phoenix City Councilman Michael Nowakowski.
Still, affordable housing experts say the builder isn't contributing enough for what it's getting. "I don't feel that the city of Phoenix should be incentivizing any type of housing unless it's truly for affordable housing especially for senior housing," said Tammy Pancoast, who coordinates housing for homeless seniors at Phoenix's Justa Center.
And while the city claims property taxes around the new development won't rise, some business owners near the site are concerned they'll be footing the bill.
"This, frankly, is a slap in the face. It essentially says that the city is prioritizing or preferencing some kinds of businesses over others," said Dwayne Allen one of the owners of The Breadfruit and Rum Bar in Downtown Phoenix.
The Workforce and Economic Development Subcommittee did give this deal the go-ahead. But before it moves forward, this project still needs approval from the full city council.