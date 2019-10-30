PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Maricopa County detention officer attacked by a jail inmate has died.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said that Officer Gene Lee died Wednesday evening. He was surrounded by friends and family.
The 64-year-old officer was attacked by an inmate at the Lower Buckeye Jail Tuesday morning.
On Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Paul Penzone held a news conference at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix to update the public on what happened.
[WATCH: About the inmate accused of attacking Maricopa County Detention officer]
Penzone said the inmate grabbed Lee by the throat and swept his legs out from under him so aggressively that Lee's head struck the cement.
Lee was knocked out.
[RELATED: MCSO detention officer in hospital after altercation with inmate]
He was rushed to the hospital but never regained consciousness.
Penzone said Wednesday afternoon that Lee had remained in a coma. But he later died from his injuries.
Penzone called the attack against Lee "tragic and egregious," and called the inmate who allegedly attacked Lee a "criminal predator."
The inmate, 59-year-old Daniel Davitt, was serving time for sexual offenses involving children.
Penzone says he has been transferred to the Pinal County Jail system "to get him out of our system," and that he will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
The sheriff called the attack "an act of aggression against our entire organization, and it will not be tolerated."
Lee was a six-year veteran of the sheriff's office.
(1/2) Earlier tonight, Detention Officer Lee, surrounded by his family, passed away. Under these tragic circumstances and out of respect for the Lee family, MCSO will not be making any further statements tonight. pic.twitter.com/GzVTlCCm7x— Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) October 31, 2019
(2/2) Please keep the entire Lee family, friends and his MCSO colleagues in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.— Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) October 31, 2019
Maricopa County Detention Officer Gene Lee put his life on the line to keep his fellow citizens and officers safe. His loss is felt by all Arizonans. My sincere condolences go out to his family and loved ones. #RIP @mcsoaz https://t.co/BTgebPYNI2— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) October 31, 2019