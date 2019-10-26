Detectives look for suspect in Guadalupe shooting that hurt 2 people

GUADALUPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities are currently looking for at least one person suspected of a shooting that hurt two people early Saturday morning in Guadalupe.
Sgt. Calbert Gillett of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred around 4:00 a.m. in the area of Avenida Del Yaqui and Calle San Angelo.
When deputies arrived in that area, they found a man and a woman who suffered gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital, and they are in stable condition, MCSO confirmed.
Detectives are still investigating this shooting and looking for suspects at this time.
