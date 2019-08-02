CORDES LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Cordes Lakes man is facing more than a dozen charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after detectives say they found child pornography on his laptop.
According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, detective served a search warrant on the home of Jon Anderson on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
YCSO detectives working with investigators from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, (ICAC), learned that a pornographic image of a child had been downloaded to a computer in the Cordes Lakes area. They tracked that computer to Anderson’s home, according to YCSO.
Detectives said Anderson, 67, told them he was the only one who used the laptop.
“After detectives explained to Anderson why they were there and that a search of his laptop would be conducted, he admitted to numerous child pornography images on the computer,” according to YCSO.
During their first look at Anderson’s computer, detectives said they “found at least 15 images of child pornography.”
Anderson was arrested and booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center. A judge set a cash-only bond of $50,000.
It’s not clear if Anderson has any criminal history.
Child pornography is not "victimless crime"
“Child pornography is a form of child sexual exploitation, and each image graphically memorializes the sexual abuse of that child,” according to a 2017 Department of Justice report on child pornography. “Each child involved in the production of an image is a victim of sexual abuse.”
While the term “child pornography” is used almost across the board “to describe this form of sexual exploitation of children,” the DOJ report says it “fails to describe the true horror that is faced by countless children every year. The production of child pornography creates a permanent record of a child’s sexual abuse. When these images are placed on the Internet and disseminated online, the victimization of the children continues in perpetuity.”
To report suspected child pornography, you can file a report online at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's website -- www.cybertipline.com. You also can call 1-800-843-5678.
