YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Border Patrol agents say four people, including a migrant from Mexico, were caught trying to smuggle meth and a stolen firearm near the California-Arizona border.
Authorities say they arrested three U.S. citizens and a migrant early Thursday at an immigration checkpoint on Highway 95 near Yuma.
According to a news release, agents observed two members of the group walking around the checkpoint before getting into a vehicle occupied by the other two.
Agents stopped the car and learned one of the people walking near the checkpoint was a migrant in the country illegally.
They also found two backpacks filled with 22 pounds of methamphetamine. The group also had a stolen 9mm handgun.
The suspects, who are all between the ages of 21 and 25, were taken into custody.
